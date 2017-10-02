Jason Aldean at Route 91 Las Vegas Shooting: How Is He?

Getty

Jason Aldean, a country music singer who is one of the headliners for the Route 91 Harvest Festival, may have been performing when a shooting in Las Vegas started. How is the country music singer?

Frances Wang of ABC News is reporting that Aldean’s team has said the singer is fine. Current reports are that as many as 20 people may have been shot.

VIDEO shows @Jason_Aldean was performing at #Route91 when shots were fired. His team confirmed w/ ABC News he is OK. — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) October 2, 2017

According to the schedule for the Route 91 Harvest concert, Aldean was the last person scheduled to perform at the Sunday night concert, with his performance starting at 9:40 p.m. local time. Jake Owen was scheduled to begin performing at 8 p.m., after Luke Combs. Combs has already reported that he is fine.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Although news is still coming in, it appears that the shooting may have started while people were at the concert, listening to a performance. Videos show people screaming and running as multiple gunshots were heard. The Las Vegas Metro Police tweeted that they were investigating reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

People who were at the concert are sharing videos of the shooting. Some are saying they were listening to Aldean when the shooting began. You can see some of those videos below. See Heavy’s story here for more videos and photos.

This is at Jason Aldean! Unbelievable.

You can see him pause when he hears the gunfire. https://t.co/8bbb75oSJc — Comfy Spooky Girl💀 (@Bedhead_) October 2, 2017

#JasonAldean concert cut shirt at Mandalay Bay by machine gun fire, dozens wounded or dead, video shows the moment it started. Terrorist? pic.twitter.com/5azRiJJUxZ — Deplorable Steve🇺🇸 (@1776PatHenry) October 2, 2017

According to scanner reports, multiple people were shot, including a police officer. The conditions or names of the victims aren’t known. Tonight was the last night of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

We will update this story when we have more details about Aldean.

Read more about the shooting in Heavy’s story below: