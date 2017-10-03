Jenny Parks: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

GoFundMe

Jenny Parks, a Lancaster, California kindergarten teacher in her 30s, was among the 59 victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting. She was at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival with her husband, Bobby, and was the mother of two children.

The shooting happened late Sunday night when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire at the crowd of 22,000 people, killing 59 and wounding over 500 others. Paddock fired from his room at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, where he was staying in a room on the 32nd floor. He was found dead by police after they blew his door open. Police have still not determined the motive for the shooting.

Here’s a look at the life of Jenny Parks.

Her Husband’s Uncle Said Jenny Was ‘Absolutely Beautiful & Very Intelligent’

Among those lost…Jenny Parks. Taught kindergarten in CA. Family confirms. Husband in surgery tonight, aware his wife is gone. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/vUoVPVNgpY — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 3, 2017

Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Westside Union School District, ABC7 reports. She is survived by her husband Bobby, her two children Bryce and Leah, her parents and brothers.

Jenny was “absolutely beautiful and very intelligent, had a wonderful sense of humor and was so kind,” Bobby’s uncle, Dr. Steven McCarthy, told People Magazine. He said she got her Masters in Education in May. Her son Bryce just started high school and Leah is in elementary school.

McCarthy explained that Bobby and Parks were high school sweethearts. Bobby was about to turn 40 and Parks planned a big surprise party for him next week.

“We are a very resilient family and everybody will bond together,” McCarthy told People. “But this will be very hard for him. It’s a major loss.”

CBS11 reported late Monday that Parks’ family confirmed her death. Bobby required surgery for his injuries and is aware of his wife’s death, CBS 11 reports.

A Friend Said She ‘Always Had a Smile on Her Face’

Alex Mahany, a Las Vegas bartender, met Parks before the festival. Although he only knew he briefly, he wrote on Facebook that he felt blessed to have known her.

“This was the last thing I received from a friend I met at the festival,” he wrote in a caption with a photo. “Her name was Jenny Parks. A kindergarten teacher from California. She is survived by her two kids, husband, two brothers and parents. In the 3 days she hung at my bar she had a bright personality and always had a smile on her face. I feel grateful and blessed someone could come into my life for even for a short period and graze me with her presence. Rest easy Jenny.”

A GoFundMe Account Has Raised Over $33,000 for Parks’ Family

Lindsay Roberts set up a GoFundMe page that has raised over $33,000 for the Parks family.

“We are all touched by this tragic loss. Jenny was a wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, teacher and so much more. She touched many lives,’ Roberts wrote.

Jessica Maddin, one of Bobby’s former co-workers at a 24 Hour Fitness location, also started a GoFundMe page, which has since been verified. The page has raised over $4,000 in 18 hours.

“My name is Jessica Maddin and I founded Jessica’s Hope Project, a non-profit that sent fitness care packages to deployed military,” Maddin wrote. “I met Bobby Parks through 24 Hour Fitness and he was a regular at our care package events to support our troops. All donations are tax deductible through my non-profit Jessica’s Hope Project. I will be getting in contact with Bobby and his family to disburse the funds accordingly directly to him.”