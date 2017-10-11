WATCH: Doctor Kicks Sick Patient Jessica Stipe Out of Gainesville Clinic

Facebook

A video showing an irate Florida doctor kicking a sick woman out of a clinic has gone viral after she posted it to Facebook. The incident occurred Monday night at the Gainesville After Hours Clinic.

“The (doctor) was mad I wanted my co pay back and was unhappy with having to wait so long and proceeded to cuss me out,” the sick patient, Jessica Stipe, wrote on Facebook. “My daughter recorded it because they were so rude. When he saw it was being recorded he snatched my baby’s phone and shoved her when she tried to get it back. … Never go there for medical care .”

You can watch the video, which has received nearly 200,000 views, below:

The video shows Stipe talking to a doctor at the clinic, telling him that she had not been seen in a “timely manner.” The doctor reacts by saying, “are you kidding me? Do you know how many people … I’ve got seven rooms back there.” Stipe then tells the doctor she made an appointment at 6:30.

“It’s 7:45,” the doctor responds. “And we’ve already been working on. We’ve done a urine test on you. I’ve seen you.” Stipe then tells him that he came in and told her he was going to check her “pee,” and he responds, “does that take 3 seconds, you think?” while pointing to his watch.

“Do you want to be seen or not?” the doctor asks. She tells him she wants her money back and he replies, “Then fine, get the hell out, get your money and get the hell out,” while pointing to the door.

Stipe then tells the doctor that he was “rude” and he says “see you later. If you go to CareSpot, you’re waiting 3 hours. Go to the ER and wait for 9 hours.”

He then moves toward Stipe as her daughter tells him to get out of her mother’s face.

“Get the f*ck out of my office. Now,” the doctor tells Stipe, opening the door for her. The video ends with the doctor taking Stipe’s daughter’s phone out of her hand and walking away with it.

The doctor has been identified by The Gainesville Sun as Peter Gallogly, a physician at the clinic, which is located at 926 NW 13th Street. Officer Ben Tobias, a spokesman for the Gainesville Police Department, told the newspaper that a criminal investigation into Gallogly’s actions has been launched.

Gallogly and the clinic have not commented about the video.

On Facebook, Stipe wrote that she was “severely sick” and went to the clinic for a 6:30 p.m. appointment. By 7:45 p.m. she said she had not been seen and was “still in severe pain and throwing up in the trash can.” She said all the doctor did was have her “pee in a cup to see if I’m pregnant …. ummm I know I’m not …”

Stipe said she, “asked for my co pay back so I could leave and go back home to bed and try to be seen elsewhere tomorrow because I’m just that miserable that all I want is my bed.”

She posted an update Tuesday morning saying that she had received an outpouring of support from people who saw her video, but also hate from some who said she deserved that reaction for asking her money back. “Bottom line I’m sick as heck and my first priority is to get well so I can think clearly and handle all of this in the best way possible,” she wrote.

“I’m sick, I’m tired and still appalled at how my child was treated as well as how we were spoken too,” she wrote in an update later Tuesday. She said she posted the video and spoke about what happened “so you and your kids don’t have to go through this.”

Stipe also responded to criticism she has received. “Yes I’m employed, I don’t do drugs and yes I wanted meds …. a antibiotic. For those of you offering genuine support again my heartfelt thanks, getting rest and walking away from it. As long as 1 patient was helped and doesn’t have to endure this … then I’m happy.”