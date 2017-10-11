Kristen Hancher: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

The star of a YouTube series titled Misshaps accidentally livestreamed a steamy sex session with her boyfriend. Kristen Hancher, 18, posted the audio clip inadvertently on October 5 but only made worldwide news on October 11. The stream went out to about 14,000 of Hancher’s four million Instagram followers. The clip is only audio as Hancher’s phone was down as she got busy with fellow social media icon Andrew Gregory. In apologizing for the posting, Hancher said, “That was totally NOT intentional. Delete it from your mind. That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable. But for real guys, s*** happens. Accidents happen. You have to move on and pretend like it never happened and go on with your life. That’s what I’m gonna do.” The Canadian native is now based in Los Angeles.

1. Hancher’s Sitcom Has Been Described as a Modern Day I Love Lucy

A June 2017 Teen Vogue feature on Hancher described her sitcom, Misshaps, as modern-day I Love Lucy. That piece goes on to describe Hancher as a star on Musical.ly, a Vine-esque social media platform for posting short videos. The show is produced by the Brat Network.

The typically three minute long episodes of Misshapps deal everyday teenage situations. The Teen Vogue article calls the show, “both hilarious and hella relatable.” Deadline reported in September 2017 that Hancher is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.

2. Hancher Says She Has Been ‘Skinny Shamed’ by Some Fans

In September 2017, Hancher said that some online were “skinny shaming” her. The controversy arose when Hancher began posting selfies that showed a dramatic weight loss. While some fans wondered if Hancher had gotten plastic surgery. In addition to the weight loss, Hancher showed a new hair color. Hancher responded by saying, “I did not get plastic surgery,” while adding, “Love yourself.” Hancher had also written that the online hatred had deeply affected her. Hancher credited her new look to “the power of makeup.”

3. Hancher Has Also Come Under Fire From Fellow Social Media Star Ricegum

In May 2017, Hancher endured another difficult time when she was dissed online by fellow social media stars Ricegum. The rappers named Hancher in a song titled, “Roasting YouTubers.” One of those was Hancher. A line asked Hancher to “take off all of that make-up and go play with some barbies.”

Then Hancher responded with her own diss track:

Hancher has around 3.9 million followers on her official Instagram page. That makes Hancher the sixth most followed Canadian on Instagram. Hancher has been nominated for two Teen Choice Awards in 2017 as well as a Breakout Creator nomination from the Steamy Awards.

4. Hancher Suffered From Scoliosis as a Child

As a child, Hancher battled a severe case of scoliosis to the extent that she required back surgery.

5. Hancher Has Referred to Andrew Gregory as the ‘Best Boyfriend in the World’

Boyfriend Andrew Gregory lags behind Hancher in terms of Instagram followers. Gregory has around 208,000, compared to Hancher’s near four million. Though he’s a regular feature on her page. One touching photo of the couple saw Hancher declare Gregory to be the “best boyfriend in the world.”