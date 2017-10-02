Las Vegas Active Shooter at Mandalay Bay: Listen to Live Police Scanner

David Becker/Getty Images

There are reports of an active shooter or even multiple gunmen at a country music concert at Mandalay Bay, and eyewitnesses are reporting rapid-fire gunshots at the scene. Although details were still unfolding on October 2, it’s clear that a major incident was unfolding along the Las Vegas strip.

At least two were dead and 24 injured, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Police scanner audio was disturbing, graphic, and dramatic. There are reports from the dispatch audio of possible multiple shooters, police strike teams, explosive devices, and possibly shots fired at multiple hotels, although in many of the latter cases, police were ruling those unconfirmed. You can listen to scanner traffic here.

The shooting was still unfolding just after 2 a.m. on the east coast. Police had released very few details on it, but, on the police scanner, they were referring to casualties and said that one gunman was down in an upper-story room in the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police said on Twitter, “We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews.” They also said they were setting up a media staging area.

Musician Luke Combs confirmed there was an active shooter on Twitter.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

However, police were referring to “casualty collection points” in live scanner traffic, and were also discussing sending teams into other hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. The suspect and motive had not been released, as the situation was active and fluid. “One suspect down inside the room,” scanner traffic said shortly after 2:24 a.m. on the east coast. Police said the downed suspect was on the 32nd floor.

Numerous reports said that there were large crowds running in panic, and there were unconfirmed reports of multiple suspects running.

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

This man said he was at the scene and added, “Bullet flying everywhere….they were ricocheting everywhere from where we were….multiple shooters. It has to be.”

One woman wrote on Twitter, “OMG omg someone just started shooting!!!!!!! @crazykiller1320 and I are at MGM locked in with others @Ddm1870 @cbarrow711 – at Mgm Grand KÀ Box Office.”

OMG omg someone just started shooting!!!!!!! @crazykiller1320 and I are at MGM locked in with others @Ddm1870 @cbarrow711 pic.twitter.com/rO4tZo6lja — Cammi❤316 [DTS/TeEm] (@cammi316) October 2, 2017

There were reports that the active shooter was at a country music festival.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Route 91 Harvest bills itself on Twitter as “a three day country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip / Sept 29- Oct 1!” Country singer Jake Owen, tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.”

See photos and videos from the scene here: