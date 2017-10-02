WATCH: Las Vegas Shooting Videos Capture Gunshots at Route 91 Concert

Horrific videos from the scene of the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting captured the moment that gunshots rang out at a Route 91 concert. Be aware that photos and videos emerging from the scene of the attack are disturbing.

Las Vegas police wrote on Twitter, “Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.” Although police were going from hotel to hotel checking other unconfirmed reports of shootings with “strike teams,” they also wrote, “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters.” However, police scanner traffic after that tweet from police indicated that this was not certain.

In this disturbing video, you can hear what an eyewitness said was rapid-fire gunshots. After the gunshots ring out, people acted confused at first about what was going on. Then, more shots are heard and a woman says to colleagues, “Get down. Get down!”

EYEWITNESS: Chilling footage of moment active shooter opened fire on concert goers near Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7OfAwg0ReO — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

The identity and motive of the shooter was not clear in the early morning hours of October 2 as the shooting was still unfolding. Graphic videos and photos from the scene showed bleeding people collapsed on the ground, and people fleeing in panic.

At least 20 people were killed and over 100 people were injured, LVMPD Sheriff Lombardo said in a news conference. Authorities also said they were searching for the suspect’s companion “Marylou Danley,” according to Fox 13. However, other unconfirmed reports said the number of people dead or injured was much higher.

Country singer Jake Owen was among those at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.”

Owen later tweeted, “Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.”

Police scanner traffic demonstrated a frantic and fluid scene. There were unconfirmed reports of explosives, of shootings at other hotels, of hundreds of people hiding out in a theater and in buses and behind bushes, and of crowds fleeing in panic. There were concerns that the shooting could be ISIS-related or a terror attack, especially due to terrorist attacks in Canada and France on October 1, but this was not clear as police were still tied up dealing with the active situation and had not released many details.

