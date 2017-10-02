LIVE STREAM: Las Vegas Active Shooter Situation Near Mandalay Bay

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it’s responding to a report of active shooters at a concert near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At about 2:20 a.m. Eastern, police scanner traffic indicated that one suspect armed with “multiple firearms” was “down” and “in custody” in room 135 on floor 32 at Mandalay Bay after a police operation.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen told The Associated Press that “several” people with gunshot wounds were transported to the medical facility and authorities shut down parts of the Las Vegas Strip to investigate the incident. Additional information on the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known, but BNO News reported, there were at least two people dead and another 24 injured at one hospital.

Country music artists, including Jake Owen, tweeted he was at Mandalay Bay, and the shooting was reported at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Vegas.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Unconfirmed reports of active shooters at other locations across Vegas were also made to police, including a possible shots fired at The Bellagio, Ceasars Palace, New York, New York, Tropicana and the Aria. Officers investigated the reports and as of now cleared the areas.

Photos and videos from the concert showed multiple victims, including some on the ground bleeding.

One witness told a reporter that “hundreds of shots” after a loud bang.