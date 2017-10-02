Mandalay Bay Active Shooter in Las Vegas: VIDEO & PHOTOS

Twitter

There are reports of a possible active shooter at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas strip. Las Vegas police confirmed on Twitter, “We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews.”

A few minutes later, police gave information on Twitter about a media staging area, but they have released no additional information.

Some videos of the scene were being posted to social media as news broke. There were not very many details known about the incident early on October 2 as it was just breaking.

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

One woman wrote on Twitter, “OMG omg someone just started shooting!!!!!!! @crazykiller1320 and I are at MGM locked in with others @Ddm1870 @cbarrow711 – at Mgm Grand KÀ Box Office.”

OMG omg someone just started shooting!!!!!!! @crazykiller1320 and I are at MGM locked in with others @Ddm1870 @cbarrow711 pic.twitter.com/rO4tZo6lja — Cammi❤316 [DTS/TeEm] (@cammi316) October 2, 2017

There were reports that the active shooter was at a country music festival.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Route 91 Harvest bills itself on Twitter as “a three day country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip / Sept 29- Oct 1!”

Reports flooded in on Twitter of an active shooter. These reports were unconfirmed. In previous incidents, sometimes early reports on active shooter incidents have been wrong. However, the reports do indicate the seriousness of the reports and the panic that was ensuing in Las Vegas.

No official word from police but scanner traffic indicates a shooter at Mandalay Bay. Casino looks empty from as close as I could get. pic.twitter.com/4ocKgy2y13 — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) October 2, 2017

They include:

“NUMEROUS DOWN. OFFICERS PINNED. MANDALAY BAY. LAS VEGAS.”

“#LasVegas. Active shooter situation at the Mandalay Bay hotel. One officer has been shot. Emergency services are in attendance.”

“Just evacuated from @MandalayBay, casino floor, active shooter reported.”

“Current shooting going on @ Mandalay Bay. Stay away from the area if you’re near!”

“Stay off of the strip everyone! Active shooter near Mandalay Bay..”

“ACTIVE SHOOTING ON THE STRIP BY THE MANDALAY BAY, STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE 🙏🏽💙 GOD BLESS.”

People were texting loved ones about the shooting.

My sister in law just texted me this. They are staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Vegas where there was just an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/ldkWUo1NdJ — Brittany Michelle (@britmgarcia) October 2, 2017

Some people wondered whether it was a terror attack, but there was no word from authorities yet on suspect, motive, or even confirmation of what was going on as the shooting broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the east coast.

Here were some of the other tweets about the possible Mandalay Bay active shooter or even active shooters.

Ran outta Mandalay Bay bcs gunshots at nacho daddies now mad ppl crying this shits brazy — TMT TK™ (@Jeremy_Zehner) October 2, 2017

“It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt. Police blocked Las Vegas Blvd. as officers searched the hotel for a shooter,” The New York Daily News reported.

This post will be updated as more is learned.