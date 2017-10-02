Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino Hotel Rooms In Las Vegas, Nevada

Getty

The Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada is at the center of the largest mass shooting in American history. After shooter Stephen C. Paddock, 64, opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor, over 50 people were killed and approximately 400 victims were injured during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See a photo of the blown out windows in the hotel from where the shooter fired upon a crowd of an estimated 22,000 concert-goers in the below tweet.

the two Mandalay Bay hotel room windows blown out by the gunman from the 32nd Floor, now visible as the sun rises over Vegas: pic.twitter.com/t2XdO1UzDZ — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 2, 2017

As for what the Mandalay Bay rooms look like inside, see an example from a Twitter user in the below twit pic.

Hotel room for the 6 month at Mandalay bay for two nights with my babe 😍🎡🌀🌊🌴🍁🌅❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZgG12gHJWu — Jad Saddi (@Ayeitsjad) August 10, 2014

And, for a full list of rooms and accommodation photos, click here for the official rundown on the Mandalay Bay hotel website. According to Business Insider, shooter Stephen Paddock checked into the resort three days before the mass shooting occurred. It is unclear if Paddock had the reported 10 rifles with him throughout his stay at the hotel. Nevada is an open-carry state and automatic weapons are actually legal there.

The Mandalay Bay houses a 12,000-seat sports and entertainment complex, along with several other venues for shows and events, such as the House of Blues. The Route 91 Harvest Festival took place in the Las Vegas Village, across from the Luxor Hotel and Mandalay Bay sold tickets to the three-day event on their website.

President Trump has called the shooting “an act of pure evil”. Trump says our love defines us today and in honor of the victims from this tragedy, he has announced that the American flags at the White House will be flown at half-staff today.