Mike Timlin, Former MLB Pitcher, Tweets That He’s Okay After Attending Route 91 Harvest Festival

As news continues to break concerning the deadly shooting in Las Vegas at a packed country music festival, names of concert-goers are starting to emerge. One of those people attending the concert was Mike Timlin, a former Major League Baseball player. Timlin was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox when they won the World Series in 2004, the organization’s first championship since 1908.

Timlin tweeted in the early morning hours of Monday that he was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and that everyone in his group was okay.

Was at the #route91harvest please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok. #Godisalmighty — Mike Timlin (@TheMikeTimlin) October 2, 2017

Timlin had tweeted out a picture earlier in the night of his group, enjoying the country music concert before the shooting started.

Timlin spoke with Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald Monday morning, elaborating on his experience at the show, which he attended with his wife and another couple. According to Buckley, Timlin is fine, but “very upset about those who did not.” He added that he had no desire to make the incident about him. “It’s about all who were killed or wounded.”

The Route 91 Harvest Festival featured a stacked lineup of country music artists, including Lee Brice, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Big & Rich and Jake Owen. Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting began.

Timlin is a four-time World Series winner, having won twice with the Toronto Blue Jays (1992, 1993) and twice with the Red Sox (2004, 2007.) He was drafted by the Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 1987 amateur draft and also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. Timlin retired in 2008, having pitched in 1058 games, recording 141 saves, logging a record of 75-73 and a 3.63 ERA. He and his wife Dawn have two children. Timlin spent some time during the 2017 season working as a color commentator during Red Sox games.