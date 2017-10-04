PHOTOS: ‘Monopoly Man’ Trolls at the Equifax Senate Hearing

Getty

A woman dressed as Rich Uncle Pennybags from the popular board game Monopoly photobombed the former Equifax CEO’s Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Richard Smith was testifying on Capitol Hill in regard to the recent cyberattack on the credit bureau when “Monopoly Man” made an appearance in the crowd over his left shoulder. The unidentified woman wore a white mustache, top hat and a monocle and had a bag of cash tied to her while making several witty expressions during the hearing.

I definitely want to know more about the plans of this man sitting behind the Equifax CEO in Sen. banking hearing in a monopoly man outfit. pic.twitter.com/dwfukJJTA7 — Hannah Levintova (@H_Lev) October 4, 2017

The Monopoly Man who is wiping his brow with money and twirling his mustache is magical.😂 pic.twitter.com/GhbtyhIkLw — Carolyn Altland (@AltlandCarolyn) October 4, 2017

How about Monopoly Man showing up for the Equifax hearings pic.twitter.com/pocgvR8ZIW — Kmarko (@Kmarkobarstool) October 4, 2017

The Equifax hack led to personal information of about 145.5 million Americans being exposed. On Tuesday, he apologized for the personal data being breached, and said it took weeks for the credit bureau to realize how widespread the hack was.

Public Citizen took credit for “Monopoly Man’s” surprise appearance, saying it sent the character to the hearing to condemn arbitration causes that lead to companies like Equifax taking advantage of consumers. The group said the justice system allows those companies to get away with it and compared doing so to getting a “Get out of jail free” card, like in Monopoly.

We sent the Monopoly man to the #Equifax hearing to send a message: Forced arbitration gives @Equifax a monopoly over our justice system. pic.twitter.com/6pPtqLNPig — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) October 4, 2017

“Make no mistake: Arbitration is a rigged game, one that the bank nearly always wins,” Public Citizen arbitration manager Amanda Werner said in a statament. “Shockingly, the average consumer forced to arbitrate with Wells Fargo was ordered to pay the bank nearly $11,000. Bank lobbyists and their allies in Congress are trying to overturn the CFPB’s rule so they can continue to rip off consumers with impunity.”

Man at Equifax breach hearing dressed as the guy from Monopoly. pic.twitter.com/KX4GHePpYz — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) October 4, 2017

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that in March, warned Equifax of its online security gap but didn’t do anything to fix it.

“The vulnerability remained in an Equifax web application much longer than it should have,” Smith said at his Tuesday hearing. “I am here today to apologize to the American people myself.”

Equifax has said that an independent review increased the number of those potentially affected by the data breach from 2.5 million to 145.5 million. Smith announced his retirement from the company last week amid scrutiny.