PHOTOS: ‘Explosive’ North Bay Fires Threaten Wine Country

Getty

Wildfires in North Bay, California, have caused mandatory evacuations in several Santa Rosa and Napa neighborhoods. The areas impacted include Napa and the surrounding area, including the Montecito neighborhood, and also in Santa Rosa.

According to the Cal Fire website, there are currently 14 wildfires affecting various areas in California. The following information is based on local time. For a full list of current wildfires in California, click here.

As of 6:31 a.m. on October 9, the Cascade Fire in Yuba County had grown to 2,500 acres.

As of 6:39 a.m. on October 9, Mendocino County’s Potter Fire had grown to 1,500 acres.

As of 6:13 a.m. on October 9, the Cherokee Fire in Butte County had burned 1,000 acres and caused evacuations.

As of 7:22 a.m. on October 9, the Redwood Fire in Mendocino County had grown to 4,500 acres.

As of 5:57 a.m. on October 9, the Atlas Fire in Napa County was covering 5,000 acres.

As of 7:33 a.m. on October 9, the Tubbs Fire in Napa County grew to over 20,000 acres.

For a full map of the areas where these wildfires are located, please click here.

“This fire is explosive,” CalFire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox told KTVU on Monday morning. “We’re still saving lives at the moment. This fire has gotten explosive due to the wind,” he added.

Wind gusts from 35 mph to over 70 mph have been recorded since the fire broke out. The high winds have been fanning the flames and helping the fire spread, making it near impossible for firefighters to control the blaze. The wind is expected to die down by this afternoon, but the warm, dry conditions will remain.

The Tubbs Fire which has been burning from Santa Rosa to Calistoga has grown from 200 acres to over 20,000 acres, according to Cox. In Napa County, the 200 acre Atlas Fire is blazing south of Lake Berryessa. It started around 10 p.m. local time on Sunday night.

“Everyone in Sonoma County is spread out fighting these fires, but they don’t have enough resources to handle something like this. The only thing we can do is hope the wind will come down,” Windsor Fire Chief Jack Piccinini told the Associated Press.

Below are some photos from the wildfires.

Wildfires erupt overnight in California’s wine country https://t.co/NeTUqMkpOu pic.twitter.com/6RY0tq0y9f — Wildfire Today (@wildfiretoday) October 9, 2017

Keep these brave men & women fighting major Napa/Santa Rosa/North Bay brush fires right now in your thoughts #NapaFire #SantaRosa #NorthBay pic.twitter.com/Rx703uZBA2 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 9, 2017

20k wildfire burns in the California Bay Area https://t.co/qc18DiD83j pic.twitter.com/8GB6dqYfli — Miles J. Edwards (@Miles1J3Edwards) October 9, 2017

On Sunday night, the National Weather Service issued a “red flag warning” for the Bay Area. The warning went into place due to “critical fire weather conditions,” according to CNN.