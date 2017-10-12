Pasquotank Prison ‘Mass Casualty Incident’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

A text alert said that three prison officers are “down” after an attempted prison break in North Carolina. The incident was first reported at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City on October 12 at around 3:30 p.m. Authorities first got a call about the attempted escape at 3:08 p.m. An alert said that “Possible prison break… Fire… Attempted escape… Officers down.” The North Carolina Public Safety Twitter account said that a fire had been set in the prison’s sewing plant prior to the escape attempt.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Prison Is Has an All-Male Population of 896

The prison is located at 527 Commerce Drive in Elizabeth City, about 170 miles east of Raleigh. Government records show that there is an all-male prison population of 896 at the facility as well as 410 staff. It’s unclear how many of those staff are on duty at a given time. It has been open since March 1996.

2. Scanner Traffic Says 1 Female Officer Was ‘Unresponsive’ When She Was Taken From the Scene

You can listen to local emergency service scanner traffic here. That traffic indicated that the escape was not successful. At least one officer is thought to have been hit with a hammer. Three people have been transported from the scene. One female is said to be unresponsive. The other two victims are males aged between 40s and 50s. WAVY’s Joe Fisher reports that Sentara Norfolk General is “readying themselves for possible patients” from the prison.

3. All Prison Staff Have Been Asked to ‘Go to the Prison’

WAVY’s Joe Fisher reports that “all sworn officers” were asked to “go to the prison,” according to a leaked memo. The memo reads in part, “If you have a gun and badge, go to the prison. There is a critical situation, a fire, officers jumping the wall, and three officers are down.”

There are reports that Pasquotank County Schools are on lockdown in the midst of the attempted escape. Those schools are Pasquotank High School, Northside Elementary and Elizabeth City Middle School.

4. The Prison Has Previously Been in the News in 2017

Pasquotank Correctional employees injured in attempted prisoner escape https://t.co/fL6CfLk2Ep (pic from viewer) pic.twitter.com/TvtkXPk1Wo — Rachael Cardin (@Rachael_WTKR) October 12, 2017

The prison was in the news twice in 2017 already. In February 2017, a prison employee, Justin Casper, was found to bringing marijuana and other contraband into the prison, according to WAVY. While in April 2017, inmate Trenton Hodge, 29, was stabbed multiple times by a fellow prisoner. Hodge survived with superficial injuries, reports WTKR.

5. Minimum Security Inmates at the Prison Are Permitted to Work Outside of the Facility

Prison Pro says that minimum security inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution can “work on community work squads, on road cleanup crews and for country recycling.” While inmates can also study for their GED while at the prison.