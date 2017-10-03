PHOTOS: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

Former President Barack Obama and wife, Michelle, celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.

The pair, who both graduated from Harvard Law, met in 1989 while working at Sidley & Austin, a law firm in Chicago where Michelle had just finished her first year and Barack was a summer associate.

“He sounded too good to be true,” Michelle told Obama biographer David Mendell. “I had dated a lot of brothers who had this kind of reputation coming in, so I figured he was one of these smooth brothers who could talk straight and impress people. So we had lunch, and he had this bad sport jacket and a cigarette dangling from his mouth, and I thought: ‘Oh, here you go. Here’s this good-looking, smooth-talking guy. I’ve been down this road before.'”

Michelle was assigned to be Barack’s mentor, and he began to regularly ask her on dates, which she refused out of worry that they would be judged for becoming a couple as the only two black people at the law firm. A partner at the firm, Newton Minow, has since clarified that that the two were among around six black employees at the time. “I think they were a little embarrassed,” he said.

These days, the two are far from embarrassed about publicly displaying their love for each other. During their eight years in the White House, the press captured innumerable photos of the two hugging, kissing or generally sharing an intimate moment in front of a crowd or a camera.

Here are some of the best photos of Barack and Michelle Obama’s love story during their tenure in Washington: