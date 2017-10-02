Quinton Robbins: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Facebook/Kilee Wells Sanders

Quinton Robbins was among the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Robbins, a 20-year-old student at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, is being remembered as a “truly amazing person,” and a “kind and loving soul.”

Robbins Is Being Remembered for ‘His Contagious Laugh & Smile

In a Facebook post, his aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, announced the death of her nephew.

“He was the most kind and loving soul,” Sanders wrote. “Everyone who met him, loved him. His contagious laugh and smile … He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many. So many awesome talents. I can’t say enough good about this sweet soul.”

Robbins Attended School & Worked in the City Government of His Hometown

Robbins worked as a recreational assistant at City of Henderson Government while attending the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

In an interview with Newsweek, Tyce Jones, who is a longtime friend of the Robbins family and attended church with Robbins, said Robbins loved to coach his little brother’s flag football team.

“Quinton was a pay-it-forward kinda guy,” Jones told Newsweek. “Always had a smile on his face and was a nice guy. He loved his family and loved to coach his little brother’s flag football team. He will be missed.”

As part of his job and passion for sports, Robbins often promoted participation in different recreational sports clubs including adult flag football and basketball.

Robbins Loved to Fish & Hunt

High school friend, Valori Hauser, who served on student council with Robbins told BuzzFeed News he “had lots of friends” and was always a “friendly face in the crowd.”

She also told the publication that Robbins “loved fishing and hunting.”

Robbins often shared photos of himself enjoying outdoor activities on his Facebook page.

Another friend shared on Twitter that Robbins death was “beyond painful.” She wrote that Robbins was “suppose[d] to be our best man and god father one day. Dreamt of kids playing t-ball together and growing up together.”

The Las Vegas Shooting Is the Deadliest U.S. Shooting

In the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history, more than 58 people, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer were killed in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Robbins is one of two victims who have been named. The only other named victim is Sonny Melton, who was attending the country concert with his wife, Heather Gulish Melton. She sent a statement to Fox 17, in which she credited Melton with saving her life.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his,” Heather said.

Melton, who was a nurse, used his body to cover his wife from gunfire, according to Newsweek.

Anyone Wishing to Help Is Asked to Donate Blood for Injured Victims

The Associated Press reports that about 22,000 country music fans were in the crowd when the shooting began.

Headliner Jason Aldean was on the stage when shots rang out. A video posted on social media captured the moment the gunshots began, forcing Aldean to stop mid-song and leave the stage.

Witnesses reported that a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino. Police later found the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, dead in a Mandalay Bay hotel room where he had at least 10 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The shooting claimed 58 lives so far and 400 have been injured.

If you would like to donate blood to help victims injured by the shooting, visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LVPD also urged families who are hoping to track down loved ones, to call 1-866-535-5654.