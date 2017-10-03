Rachael Parker: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Manhattan Beach Police Department

Rachael Parker, a civilian employee of the Manhattan Beach, California Police Department, was among the 59 victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and left over 500 others injured. The 33-year-old Parker worked for the department for a decade and was remembered by her mother as a woman with a “heart of gold.”

The shooting happened late Sunday night, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired at the crowd of 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Paddock fired out of a 32nd-floor window, across the street from the open-air concert venue. Police have yet to determine the motive for the shooting, which left Paddock’s family members shocked. Paddock was found dead by police when they arrived at his room.

Here’s a look at the life of Rachael Parker.

She Was at the Concert With Other Manhattan Beach Police Department Employees

Rachael Parker, a police records tech with California's Manhattan Beach Police Department, died in the shooting. #LasVegasShooting #CNN pic.twitter.com/nOCgrEjwXX — Brian Dorman (@BDormanTV) October 3, 2017

The Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed that Parker was among the four MBPD employees at the concert. Two of them, Parker and a sworn officer, were injured in the shooting. The sworn officer suffered minor injuries.

“Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police Records Technician, was shot and ultimately lost her life in the hospital,” the department said. “She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed.”

Parker’s Mother Says She Was ‘Brilliant & Had a Heart of Gold’

Manhattan Beach police records tech Rachel Parker confirmed killed in Las Vegas mass shooting. https://t.co/uwmBMKRUsE pic.twitter.com/Y7kp130A1Q — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 2, 2017

Parker was originally from the Spokane, Washington area, reports KXLY. She graduated from Cheney High School in Cheney, Washington.

Her mother, Robin Monter, told KXLY she flew to Las Vegas the moment she heard about the shooting. She said her daughter was “brilliant and had a heart of gold.”

Monter said her daughter volunteered with the homeless and elderly. She praised her daughter’s colleagues for helping the family out in this difficult time.

Growing tribute to @manhattanbchpd employee Rachel Parker "always smiling " #VegasStrong Live update 5p@FOXLA pic.twitter.com/qvKvWQwImf — Phil Shuman (@FoxPhil) October 2, 2017

“I just remember honestly that whenever I walked by she took the time to look my way, wave and smile. And that wasn’t just for me, that was form everybody. She was that kind of person,” MBPD Captain Tim Hageman told KXLY.

Monter also sent a photo of her daughter smiling to KHQ. “This is my daughter in a happier time with her fur kids. She rescued them. She was always saving something,” Monter said.