Santa Rosa Fire Evacuation Area & List of Shelters

Wildfires in North Bay, California, broke out on Sunday night and intensified in the overnight hours. The fires are threatening several homes, buildings, and other structures in Santa Rosa and in Napa.

The flames in Santa Rosa have destroyed various areas, including a mobile home park and the Fountaingrove Inn, according to Mercury News. The fires are also threatening two hospitals in the area. So far, hundreds of homes have been affected, but it is unclear exactly how many.

“People are running red lights, there is chaos ensuing. It’s a scary time. It looks like Armageddon,” Santa Rosa resident Ron Dodds told KTVU.

Evacuations have taken place north of Steele Lane on both sides of the 101. Below is a map of the evacuation area in Santa Rosa as of 6 a.m. local time today (October 9). A full list of areas needing to evacuate and open shelters can be found after the maps.

Evacuations:

Cross Creek Road

Sky Farm Drive

Saint Andrews Drive

All residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway

Montecito Heights

The Hopper Avenue Area west of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)

All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville Road

Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital are being evacuated

Shelters (those at capacity have been removed from this list):

Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris St., Sebastopol

Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

New Life Church at 1310 Clegg St., Petaluma

Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 1st St., Guerneville

Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio

Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor

Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma