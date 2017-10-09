Santa Rosa Fire Map: Location of Napa, Tubbs & Atlas Fires

Sonoma County Sheriff

Several North Bay wildfires were threatening Santa Rosa, California, in Mendocino County, as well as downtown Napa.

According to ABC 7, “At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate.”

The #napafire fires are near freeways/highways. I think people started in the south and worked their way north. pic.twitter.com/MmG5rgz3FJ — k0an (@k0an) October 9, 2017

Two were considered most dangerous. “Two of the largest fires burning in the North Bay are the Atlas Fire, about 5 miles northeast of downtown Napa, and one that has forced evacuations in the northern part of Santa Rosa,” reported the Mercury News.

#NapaFire A lone building complex in the middle of Napa Wine country is fully engulfed. pic.twitter.com/y8gPXSnrKn — M. Jennings (@RealFriscoKid) October 9, 2017

Here is the statewide fire map:

Here is the CalFire evacuation map:

The fire in Santa Rosa is officially known as the Tubbs Fire. ABC 7 reports that it’s burned 20,000 acres and forced evacuations and school closings. According to the Mendocino Sheriff, Schools in the Ukiah and Willits Unified School Districts were closed on October 9.

#BREAKING: Fast-spreading fire in hills above Napa prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says. https://t.co/AkIibKNzTY pic.twitter.com/zhJyBij39S — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 9, 2017

The Weather Channel reports that another fire “near Atlas Peak in the hills above Napa led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes.” That blaze is being called the “Atlas Fire.” (CalFire says it’s burned 200 acres.)

Here is a map of the Santa Rosa evacuations as of the morning of October 9.

There is yet another wildfire that is “burning near Calistoga” and also prompted evacuations “from the area of Knights Valley in Sonoma County to Tubbs Lane in Napa Valley,” the Weather Channel reported. The fires are collectively being called the Napa Fires or the North Bay Fires.

#napafire please pray/keep norcal in your thoughts this is insane pic.twitter.com/UOdKehwWiv — sam.exe 👣 (@rushious) October 9, 2017

“The Napa Valley wildfires spread quickly thanks to strong north to northeast winds on the backside of what was Winter Storm Aiden, bringing snow to the Rockies,” senior weather.com meteorologist Jon Erdman said, according to the Weather Channel.

RED FLAG WARNING: If you are in any of the highlighted areas you are in a zone of #FireDanger.Gusty winds, STAY ALERT @nbcbayarea #NapaFire pic.twitter.com/D4lYLFLm6R — Vianey Arana (@NBCVianeyArana) October 9, 2017

You can see an updated list of Napa County evacuations here.

The Sonoma County Sheriff wrote the following October 9 update:

“Update 5:12 AM: The following areas are now under mandatory evacuation:

-West of 101 Piner Road area to downtown Forestville

-Cloverdale KOA

-Palomino Road, all directions

-Vanoni Road to Gill Creek Road, all directions

-Arnold Drive to the State Hospital and west of Jack London State Park.

Additional evacuation centers are open:

-Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair Drive

-Sebastopol Vets Hall, 282 S. High St.

-Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway

Update 4:01am: New mandatory evacuations for Santa Rosa area east of Fulton Road between Guerneville Road and River Road. The nearest evacuation centers are the Santa Rosa Vets Memorial Building (1351 Maple Ave) and the Sebastopol Community Center (390 Morris). Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds (1350 Bennett Valley Road).

#NapaFire The K-Mart in Santa Rosa is fully engulfed pic.twitter.com/fHWupqCQQU — M. Jennings (@RealFriscoKid) October 9, 2017

Update 3:31am: Finley Center full. Evacuees can go to Santa Rosa Vets Building (1351 Maple Avenue) or Petaluma Community Center (320 N McDowell).

Update: 0310 hours: Evacuating Fountaingrove hotels. Bussing residents to shelters. Petaluma Community Center has opened for shelter. Traffic in Larkfield has eased up but roads remain closed in the area. Fire has jumped the freeway and is on east side of Santa Rosa.

There's four separate fires burning in the North Bay right now. Hoping those across the bridge are safe. #NapaFirepic.twitter.com/vLuNbt9oQS — Devon 🏌🏾 (@devonharipal_) October 9, 2017

A very large fire has spread into northern Santa Rosa. We are evacuating all of Mark West Springs, Porter Creek and now Larkfield. Please stay out of area and call 911 for emergencies only. The county is trying to set up the Finley Center for evacuations and the fairgrounds to house animals. Will update as we learn more.”