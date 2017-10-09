Santa Rosa & Sonoma Fire Live Stream: Watch Local Streams for Live Updates

Fires in California have been forcing mass evacuations, ravaging nearby areas and leaving at least one person dead. Two major fires have been burning today, one in Santa Rosa’s wine country and one in Anaheim, but other fires have also been raging in other parts of California at the same time. The feed above rotates among local and national news coverage.

A large part of Santa Rosa was evacuated, including two local hospitals. At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed and two people have died.

The Tubbs fire in Napa Valley has burned 20,000 acres so far, and the Nuns fire in Sonoma has destroyed 30 acres. Meanwhile, the Atlas fire — south of Lake Berryessa in Napa Valley — has destroyed 5,000 acres.

