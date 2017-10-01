The Seventy2 on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Survival Kit



The Seventy2 entered the Shark Tank with their survival bag that includes 35 tools to help you navigate emergencies.

The name originated from the fact that 95 percent of all survival situations are resolved within 72 hours.

We interviewed the company’s founder Christian Schauf who said they’ve sold to over 75 countries and have five more products already in development.

Here’s what else he told us about…

How the Idea Came About

Photo shooting for @unchartedsupplyco in the haunted @theoldschooldraper today. ☠️. 📷 @ryantaylorvisual A post shared by Christian Schauf 🇺🇸 (@christianschauf) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

I grew up on a farm, raced snowmobiles cross-country, spent weeks at a time in backcountry Montana and Wyoming, climbed mountains and traveled to Iraq over 40 times on entertainment tours for our troops overseas. So I spent a majority of my first 30 years outdoors and in difficult environments. In my early 30’s, I took a job and moved to Los Angeles, where a light rain on a Tuesday afternoon stopped traffic dead in its tracks. As I sat stuck in my car late for a meeting, I began to think, “This is what happens when it’s drizzling? What if something serious happened?” After all, we were sitting on the San Andreas fault line, in one of the most over-populated places in the world. Disaster could strike at any time. I suddenly realized if people couldn’t navigate a light rain, they certainly wouldn’t be able to handle something like an earthquake, mudslide, terrorist attack or other major emergency.

What Makes Their Kits Different

There are tons of ‘bug out bags’, but there’s nothing like The Seventy2. One of the things we realized early on was that even with the right tools in hand, most people didn’t have survival experience, and it was highly unlikely they were going to take the time to learn. We also knew that when adrenaline is pumping, people need to get to the right tools fast, so we spent time organizing and color-coding each pocket based on need. Finally, we worked very hard to find the right balance between quality products that wouldn’t fail you, and keeping the price within reach for as many people as possible. We wrapped all of that up in a sleek, understated, durable and waterproof bag with a great branding, and people have responded

Designing the 1st Prototype

I think we got to a final design in about six to seven months. We were chasing a completely different design for most of that time. The code name was ‘The Tumor.’ It was a backpack with a ton of internal pockets. For several reasons, it was a poor design, and we couldn’t get the build at a level we were happy with. After leaving a frustrating meeting with my manufacturer, I decided to go another direction. I went back to my manufacturer and decided to simplify the design, and then spent a few weeks going back and forth with a designer in Orange County, California and the original insert was built.

Experience Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

We’d never done any sort of crowdfunding campaign before, and we struggled with if we should go with Kickstarter or Indiegogo. For a few reasons, we chose Indiegogo and we couldn’t be happier. From the onset, the Indiegogo team was engaged, supportive and provided some key advice that made a big difference for us down the road. And the Indiegogo community is pretty amazing. Once we got the word out, our campaign really took off.

Advice for Future ‘Tank’ Contestants

7 days until @sharktankabc premiere. If you were in our shoes, which shark would you want to strike a deal with? A post shared by Uncharted Supply Company (@unchartedsupplyco) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:05am PDT