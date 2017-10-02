WATCH: Stephen Paddock’s Brother Says Shooting ‘Makes No Sense’

“It's like an asteroid fell out of the sky… It just makes no sense”: Las Vegas gunman’s brother speaks to CNN https://t.co/xWKf9980VZ pic.twitter.com/Xlp1qssMa9 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 2, 2017

Stephen Paddock’s brother, Eric, spoke to CNN about the Las Vegas concert shooting that took place on Sunday night.

“It’s like an asteroid fell out of the sky,” Eric Paddock told CNN. “It’s just… he bought the machine guns and he did this. It was him who did this, there’s no doubt about it. Because he was him. He’s never even drawn his gun,” Eric said, completely in disbelief.

Paddock, 64, had been staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino since Thursday. On Sunday night, police say that he fired several shots out of the window of his room, killing 58 people and injuring over 500. The shooter’s apparent targets were people attending a country festival across the street. Jason Aldean had been performing at the time shots broke out and he was rushed off the stage. Aldean was not physically injured in the shooting.

“It makes no sense. He’s never hit anybody. He’s never… he had a couple of hand guns, I think…he had a safe with a couple of hand guns. He might have had one long rifle, but he didn’t have any automatic weapons, that I knew of at any time. It just makes no sense,” Eric Paddock said.

Police say that shots were reported just after 10 p.m. local time. Paddock fired off several rounds, police finding more than 10 rifles in his hotel room. Paddock was the only suspect, according to law enforcement. It is believed that he acted as a “lone wolf.” Police say that Paddock took his own life, but they have not said anything about finding a note of any kind. In addition, a motive is unclear.

“He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn’t a terror attack,” Eric Paddock told the Daily Mail, re-emphasizing his complete shock. “He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something,” Eric added.