Patrick Benjamin Paddock: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephen Paddock’s father was an infamous bank robber who spent years on the FBI’s most wanted list. Patrick Benjamin Paddock also went by the alias of Benjamin Hoskins Paddock. This information was revealed by Bruce Paddock, Stephen’s brother. It was later confirmed by NBC News’ Peter Alexander that Patrick Paddock was Stephen Paddock’s father.

On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people on the Las Vegas strip after firing into a crowd who were watching a country music festival. A motive for the crime has not been released by authorities.

1. In the Early 60s, Patrick Paddock Was Arrested in Las Vegas

Archived newspaper reports that are available online state that Patrick Paddock robbed three banks in Phoenix in the early 1960s. The crime spree apparently carried through to Las Vegas. That’s where Patrick was arrested. A description of his car had been given to police following one of his robberies which is what lead cops to Las Vegas. During his arrest, an officer fired at Patrick’s car, shattering the windshield.

Newspaper reports say that Patrick stole $20,000, which Newsweek says would be worth close to $165,000 today. Those reports also say that Patrick was living in Tucson with his wife and four children.

During his time in jail in Las Vegas, Patrick attempted to escape by assuming the identity of another prisoner.

2. Patrick Would Escape From Prison With His ‘Most Wanted’ Poster Describing Him as ‘Psychopathic’

NBC's @PeterAlexander reports shooter's father former FBI 10 Most Wanted bank robber Patrick Benjamin Paddock, aka Benjamin Hoskins Paddock pic.twitter.com/xnQEH5KOdA — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) October 2, 2017

On Christmas Eve 1968, Patrick Paddock broke out of prison in Texas. While out, Patrick went to San Francisco where he reportedly robbed another bank. From there, Patrick appeared on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. That description said that Patrick was an “avid bridge player” and that he had a scar above his right eye. In addition, it read that Patrick may have been suicidal and that he had been diagnosed as “psychopathic.”

3. He Went by the Nicknames: ‘Old Baldy’ & ‘Big Daddy’

Patrick’s infamy carried him to the New York Times where an article mentioned his nicknames as “Old Baldy” and “Big Daddy.” Life Magazine also published Patrick’s mugshot. An investigator remarked to the Tucson Sun in 1971 that Patrick was “a glib, smooth-talking man who is egotistical and arrogant,” according to Newsweek.

4. Patrick Paddock Died in 1998

Online records show that Patrick was rearrested in 1977. He was removed from the Most Wanted list on May 5, 1977.

At that stage, Patrick had relocated to Eugene, Oregon, and was running a bingo game at the Bingo Center. Patrick had changed his name to Bruce Werner Ericksen.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports that Patrick had changed his appearance and avoided law-enforcement during his years in Oregon.

Newsweek reports that Patrick died in 1998. His actions up to that point are not clear at this point.

5. The Paddock Family Remains Shocked at Stephen’s Actions

The Paddock family remain shocked at the actions of Stephen Paddock and have been unable to offer any ideas as to what the motive was. Stephen was armed with multiple rifles. He committed suicide before cops could make entrance to hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino.