WATCH: Video Shows Stephen Paddock’s Hotel Room Before Shooting

Video from inside the Mandalay Bay hotel room where Stephen Paddock shot from in Las Vegas has surfaced. A doctor who claims to have stayed in the room last year sent a video to Fox News that shows the view from the room.

Fox News’ Adam Housely reported that Dr. Jason Huffman, an orthopedic surgeon from Pennsylvania sent him the footage from inside the room. Huffman claims he stayed in room 32135, the same room Paddock stayed in, exactly a year ago.

“He was actually in that exact same suite one year ago for the exact same concert. He didn’t realize it,” Housley reported. “One of his friends called him and said, hey, look at that video again. It’s room 32135, 32135 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.”

Housley continued, “And if you see, you can get the idea of how open that view is. You see the video as he walks in. And it’s basically a bank of windows that curls around from two different angles, one facing directly east and one facing to the northeast, allowing a shooter in this case to have two distinctly views down on to the people below, the 22,000 people that were below.”

Paddock killed at least 59 people who were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival across the street from Mandalay Bay. Over 500 others were injured in the shooting. Paddock, who had to break open the windows to shoot at the festivalgoers, was found dead by police in his hotel room after they blew the door open.

Randy Sutton, a retired lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, told the Washington Post that police located Paddock after gunsmoke filled the room, which had several firealarms.

“He rained down hell on those people,” Sutton told the Post. “Hundreds of rounds. The sheriff said that there were several firearms found in the room. He was extremely well armed. He must have brought plenty more ammunition, already loaded into magazines.”

Police still have not found a motive for the shooting. Twenty-three guns were reportedly found by his side in the hotel room, and 19 others were found at his Mesquite, Nevada home.

The Los Angeles Times reports that U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California said he was briefed by FBI officials about the weapons. He said he was told investigators found fully automatic weapons in the room, but it’s not clear if Paddock bought them that way or had them modified.

The shooting on late Sunday night was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. It came 15 months after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people were killed.