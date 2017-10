Facebook

Stephen Paddock, the man police say fired into a crowd of people attending a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing at least 58 and wounding hundreds more, was not a military veteran.

According to the Defense Department, Paddock did not serve in the U.S. military.

The Pentagon confirms that Las Vegas shooter did not have any military record. At this point no indication that DoD personnel were amongst the killed or injured. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) October 2, 2017

Pentagon has determined Las Vegas shooter never served in military. Adds, active-duty troops are accounted 4 @ safe; checking on Guard still — Corey Dickstein (@CDicksteinDC) October 2, 2017

Statement from @DeptofDefense on #StephenPaddock and the #LasVegas shooting. No record of Paddock serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/rZVg3t7Y0Q — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) October 2, 2017