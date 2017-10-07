Szechuan Sauce McDonald’s Photos: After Long Lines, Many Fans Angered About Shortage

The Great Szechuan Sauce Day at McDonald’s is underway. Some fans are enjoying the delicious sauce, and others are missing out because their stores ran out too fast. At many locations, fans lined up for hours just to try to taste the sauce. Unfortunately, most locations only had 20 to 40 sauce packets, making this an unhappy experience for many Rick and Morty fans who are now pretty angry.

Here are stories and photos about what’s been happening today.

Amber got to her McDonald’s an hour early, only to see the line was already very long. Her location only had 30 packets.

Got there an hour early for Szechuan sauce. Left because McDonald’s was only sent 30 packets. Sending bad vibes to McDonald’s Corporate smh can’t complete my serie arc now #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/MTuAOSqwfG — Amber Cocchiola (@frenchhornist) October 7, 2017

Meanwhile in Druid Hills, a fight broke out over the Szechuan sauce and cops had to show up just to keep people civil:

Fight broke out at McDonald's at Druid hills over szechuan sauce. People are starting to get angry cops just showed up! #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/JC47hNdaxZ — General Neyland (@Easypickens14) October 7, 2017

Meanwhile, some people dressed in costumes at this location:

Definitely not getting any Szechuan Sauce today pic.twitter.com/xKvcu6SqL0 — GravityFallsCipher (@TheMysteryofGF) October 7, 2017

But there were still people in line, wrapped around the store, when the store ran out of sauce.

The store inside is PACKED and it wraps around outside too! Going to be lots of fans going without sauce today pic.twitter.com/zZuV8esBvo — GravityFallsCipher (@TheMysteryofGF) October 7, 2017

Another commenter said they decided to go to a McDonald’s out of the way in Washington. That store only had 10 Szechuan sauce packets, but only four people showed up:

Hahahaha. We were smart and went to the out of the way McDonalds in Mukilteo, WA. There's only 4 of us here. They're only giving out 10! — 🤷🏼‍♀️endy sLaydy🎃 (@NerdRage42) October 7, 2017

Another person shared that at their location, the McDonald’s actually gave away the sauce at 1 p.m., an hour early, and only had 18 packets at their location.

Frickin same. They only had 18 here and it said 2. They gave it away at 1 and I came 4 hours early. So we left and came back, none for us. — Party Panda (@PartyPandaEli) October 7, 2017

hey @McDonalds, when y'all said you would have limited supplies of szechuan sauce today, you weren't kidding. 20 cups per store? smh, c'mon. — Ryan Mathews (@Ryan_POD) October 7, 2017

At UFC, the line for the Szechuan Sauce is unbelievably long. Thirty minutes after this was posted, the store ran out, according to one person on Twitter:

The Szechuan Sauce line now extends around the @UCF_McD almost out to Alafaya Trail. pic.twitter.com/RJie7L4vpi — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) October 7, 2017

Another long line:

The line for McDonald's wraps around the corner lmao??? #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/Hl3fmFOwBg — Den Mother (@NervousNiki) October 7, 2017

And another unhappy fan:

.@McDonalds REALLY horrible marketing to make 1000s of ppl line up for #SzechuanSauce when you only have 20 per location #boycottMcDonalds — ChrisC (@Angeleyyz) October 7, 2017

The line in Kenmore:

There’s certainly a line for the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce in Kenmore pic.twitter.com/hHQ0ev8c4e — James Donner (@jamesadonner) October 7, 2017

Here’s the line in DC, shared on Reddit by ColaIsFat.

Meanwhile, the line at a store in Atlanta was so long, with more than 200 people, that they ended up giving away the sauce lottery style for the first 100 in line, Redditor platinumbinder shared. The store only had 16 sauce packets to give away.

One Redditor, theaxeassassin, estimated a thousand people were in line in Boston:

Meanwhile, Redditor Nexillion shared his story on Reddit. It’s long but worth reading.