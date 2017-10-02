Tom Petty Cause of Death Update: Did The Musician Die?

Getty

*This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

BREAKING: TMZ’s most recent update suggests Tom Petty is not dead, but is “clinging to life” and is not expected to live much longer. The outlet says earlier reports saying the singer has died are inaccurate. The family reportedly has a do not resuscitate order on Petty.

Petty suffered a full cardiac arrest on Sunday night at his home in Malibu. He was found unconscious by EMTs, and rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support, according to TMZ.

Tom Petty, Hall of Famer whose work spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 66 https://t.co/RQgYZ9ccwZ pic.twitter.com/OFzO2xygn4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017

Petty rose to fame in the 70s with his band, Petty and the Heartbreakers. The musician recorded a number of hit songs with his band, and as a solo artist. Over the course of his career, he’s sold over 80 million records worldwide. In 2002, he was in ducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans and fellow musicians have shared their condolences on social media. Josh Groban took to Twitter to write, “What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family.”

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

Meat Loaf tweeted, “Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away.”