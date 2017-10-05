Tropical Storm Nate: Forecast and Projected Path

National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Nate has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen as it heads north towards the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say the storm could reach the United States by Saturday and likely make landfall somewhere in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is heading towards Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is expected to continue this morning. A north-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast to begin later today and continue through Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Friday.

Tropical Storm Nate is expected to produce 15 to 20 inches of rain in Nicaragua, with some isolated areas reaching 30 inches. Costa Rica and Panama will get 5 to 10 inches of rain, Honduras and Belize will see 2 to 5 inches and the eastern portions of the Yucatan peninsula is expected to get 4 to 8 inches of rain.

Tropical storm Nate is developing and forecast to become a category 1 hurricane before landfall in west FL on Sunday pic.twitter.com/VPTihEQQw8 — Jesse Walker (@jessewalkerWTWO) October 4, 2017

TD#16 now Tropical Storm Nate near Nicaragua. It will move over NW Caribbean tonight. pic.twitter.com/RcG9RysLfp — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 5, 2017