Tropical Storm Ophelia: Forecast and Projected Path

National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. It is the 15th named storm the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which has already seen several deadly hurricanes including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.

TD Seventeen has become Tropical Storm #Ophelia and is the 15th named storm of the 2017 hurricane season pic.twitter.com/8zYYMzDx2U — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2017

Tropical Storm Ophelia has maximum sustained winds of about 40 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the north-northeast at about 5 miles per hour. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from its center and the storm is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is currently located about 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores, a group of nine islands about 850 miles west of Portugal.

Tropical Storm #Ophelia formed this morning in the open Atlantic 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores. No threat to land. pic.twitter.com/dJeebazFPr — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) October 9, 2017

The storm is located in the open Atlantic Ocean and there are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is not expected to be an immediate threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm #Ophelia is located over the open Atlantic and will not threaten any land areas for the next 5 days pic.twitter.com/3AnRKr0Nh2 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2017

The 2017 hurricane season has been particularly busy. Early Sunday morning, Hurricane Nate his the Gulf Coast of the United States causing major flooding. The storm made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi but has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is one of the top 10 busiest of all time, according to The Weather Channel.

Here is a list of all the named storms so far this year, according to the National Hurricane Center:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

The next storm that forms in the Atlantic Ocean will be named Philippe.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The peak of the season is typically on Sept. 10, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.