LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump Comments on Las Vegas Concert Mass Shooting

Hours after a lone gunman opened fire on at thousands of people attending a concert in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump is giving remarks to the American people.

Las Vegas Police say that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival late Sunday evening. The gunfire killed at least 50 people and injured over 400 more. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

Police performed an operation at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on the 32nd floor and found Paddock deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was surrounded by what authorities say are at least 10 weapons. Authorities also found a credit/debit card belonging to Marilou Danley inside the room. She’s believed to be his “companion,” but had nothing to do with the shooting and was out of the country at the time, police say.

On Monday morning, Trump offered his condolences to those affected by the shooting on Twitter.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The White House also issued the following statement:

“The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the music festival when the automatic gunfire broke out. Police say there were more than 22,000 people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip to watch the music festival Sunday, its third and final day.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers, Lombardo says.

Police have located Paddock’s wife, Marilou Danley, who was sought after as a person of interest in the investigation.

Photos and videos taken at the concert Sunday showed multiple victims, including some on the ground bleeding from injuries.

Trump’s previously responded to mass shootings as a private citizen.

Following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in June 2016, where 49 people were killed, then-candidate Trump tweeted: