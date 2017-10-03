Las Vegas Victims & Survivors: Verified GoFundMe Pages [LIST]

GoFundMe

A lot of people want to help the families of the Las Vegas mass shooting victims and survivors, but they aren’t sure where to start and also want to ensure that the money will go to the right person. Heavy asked GoFundMe for a full list of all verified GoFundMe pages associated with the tragedy. You can see that full list below.

Verified pages mean that GoFundMe transfers the money to the fund’s beneficiary, not the person who created it. GoFundMe “has the ability to transfer funds directly to those in need,” GoFundMe’s Communications Director Bobby Whithorne told Heavy. “When a campaign is created to help another person or family, the funds are collected, held, and then transferred directly to the beneficiary of the GoFundMe rather than to the campaign organizer. That’s just one of the many ways we secure the platform and make sure the money quickly gets to the right party.”

At least 59 people have died and more than 527 were injured in what was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The survivors are in need of help for medical care; for example, one 27-year-old woman is being treated after a bullet was lodged in her eye. The families of the deceased are in need of help for funeral expenses, and to benefit the victims’ children, when they had them. There are also overarching funds that were created to assist victims’ families. In some cases, married couples were both shot.

Here’s the full list. You can click on the headlines to get to the pages. There are also links in the text.

This is the major fund created to help Las Vegas victims. It had raised more than $3.4 million as of October 3. The fund was created by Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas.

“We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center,” he wrote. “Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.”

You can read more about that fund here:

This verified fund has raised more than $203,000.

The man who started it, Casey Neistat, wrote, “Hi, this is Casey. In the aftermath of the senseless attack at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas, we are raising as much money as we can to support the injured victims and the families of those killed. Adsense revenue on the YouTube video announcing this GoFundMe, will go to the victims, and money will be withdrawn and managed by the Direct Impact Fund, a 501(c)(3) which will take no fees or operating costs for their help in distributing relief to the victims.”

Michael Gracia is one of the 527 surviving victims of the attack, but, according to the GoFundMe page, he has a long road to recovery.

“Michael Gracia (Mikey) fellow bearcat from class of 2011 was shot last night at the Vegas shooting which is the biggest massacre in the United States to date. Michael was shot in the head and was taken to surgery where it was successful but he’s going to have a long road of recovery,” the site says.

“Summer his girlfriend and mother of his child covered him while he was hurt which got her shot as well. The love between those two are real and they are new parents and new parents shouldn’t be going through this . I want to raise money to help with any medical bills and general bills and necessities so they don’t have to worry . Please help as much as you can even a Prayer works . I am one of Michaels friends that grew up with him in the city of la Verne . Currently he is at sunrise hospital.”

Jovanna Calvadillas was attending the concert with her husband, Officer Francisco Calzadillas with the Salt River Police Department. “Jovanna was shot as a result of the mass shooting incident which occurred. Jovanna is in extremely critical condition and is currently on life support,” the page reads.

It continues, “I am one of Officer Calzadillas supervisors. This account is being set up to assist with expenses for travel and care. Travel from Phoenix to Las Vegas while wife is at hospital. Possible future short Term housing in Las Vegas depending on Jovanna’s care plan. Provide resources to take care of Childrens. Immediate needs. All available Funds will go to Francisco Calzadillas to utilize accordingly.”

Natalie Grumets needs funding to be flown to a trauma center in California.

“Our sister Natalie was a victim of the Route 91 shootings in Las Vegas and is in need of your generosity,” the page says.

“Natalie is currently at a hospital in the Las Vegas area. A team is working to potentially have Natalie flown to a trauma center in Orange County, Ca. The flight to Orange County is costly. The money would be spent towards the flight there and general medical expenses. There many variables that could make the flight and possibility and some that would curb it as an option. We thank you in advance for all your kind words and support during this tragic time.”

Heather Flores, her sister-in-law, created the page.

This GoFundMe page is entitled “Rick’s Road to Recovery.” Rick Uribe’s page was created by his daughter. She wrote that he was injured to the degree that a piece of his intestine and his colon were removed after he was shot twice in the stomach.

“My name is Dyanna uribe-de sousa and my father is Rick Uribe. This past weekend my parents were spending the weekend doing what they love listening to country music at Route 91 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately a mass shooting broke out and my dad was shot twice in the stomach on the right and left side,” she wrote.

“He is stable and not critical at this point . He is currently at Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas . After surgery this morning the doctors had to remove a piece of his intestine and his colon . He is currently on a breathing machine to help stabilize his body but will hopefully be removed in the next 24 hrs and will start his long road to recovery . He will not be able to work at this time due to the severity of his injuries and due to the distance he probably won’t be able to travel back home which means my mom will have to be stationed out in Vegas for the time being .”

She continued, “I am hoping to raise some money to make sure their bills are covered for the next two months (house, car, and potential future medical expenses) so the only worry my parents will have is recovering physically and mentally from this tragic incident . Whatever donations can be made please make some . And please pray for our family through this difficult time.”

Keith Mineo is a self-employed contractor who was wounded in the attack.

“Our brother Keith Mineo was present at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas during the shooting on October 1st,” the page says.

“He sustained a serious gunshot wound and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Keith is a self-employed contractor and any ongoing medical costs will be out-of-pocket. We are looking to raise funds to help Keith with medical and living expenses while he goes through recovery. We appreciate any contribution. Please feel free to share this link. Please keep Keith and his fiance Jessie and baby Beckham in your thoughts and prayers at this time. We will continue to update on his condition as we receive more information.”

Kurt Fowler is a firefighter who was shot and is going to face rehabilitation of up to 10 months to return to work.

He is a resident of Lake Havasu City and a Firefighter with Desert Hills Fire Department.

According to the page, he “was shot and seriously injured in the horrific mass shooting at the concert in Las Vegas. Kurt’s surgical team has completed the surgery on Kurt’s leg and the doctors are optimistic. He will have to go through an extensive recovery and rehab that could range from 7 to 10 months before he can return back to the job he loves. His brothers from the Desert Hills Professional Firefighters 4543 are reaching out to all friends, family, and neighbors to donate money to help alleviate this burden. Thank you for taking time to read this and please keep Kurt and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time. God Bless.”

Shelley Westerson created Dominica’s page. She wrote, “Our beloved friend, sister and daughter Dominica was a victim of the Route 91 Country Festival shooting that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada last night. I am so grateful that she is out of surgery and now in stable condition, but the road to recovery is going to be a long one. Prayers and support for her and her family at this time are being asked from all of us, as a community. We are setting up this page for her and her family to get Dominica back where she needs to be, home and healthy with all of us. Money will go towards hospital bills and anything else she may need to recover from this tragedy. Anything helps. Thank you.”

She added, “For those who do not know me, I have been friends with Dominica for over 20 years and am in direct contact with her mother, Debbie. She will be receiving all the money raised from this campaign to go towards her medical bills and recovery once she is back home in Los Angeles.”

A bullet shattered the radius of Allison Crute.

“My name is Bailey from Virginia Beach. As most of you have heard our long time friend Allison Crute was injured during the Las Vegas Massacre,” the page reads.

“She suffered a direct shot to her radius, shattering it, and multiple bullet fragments need to be removed. With permission from her mom I have set up this account for my childhood friend in hopes that we can help relieve some of the financial stresses she will endure from this. Funds will go towards medical bills and anything Allison needs during her recovery period. She is a traveling nurse and will not be able to go back to work for a while. Let’s help her focus on recovery. Thank you for anything you can donate. Allison will have the only access to withdrawal all money donated, she has already been setup as the beneficiary.”

Quinton Joe Robbins was one of the victims who lost his life.

Felicia Walker, his cousin, created the page to raise money for his funeral expenses. “Quinton Robbins was taken away from us early this morning, on October 2nd. He was such a kind and caring person. He had a beautiful soul filled with a radiating light. That light was shared with everyone he came in contact with. He had a this contagious laugh and a wonderful smile that he was always quick to give. He also was a man of many talents. He excelled at so much in life. Everyone who met him, loved him. He is loved and will be missed by so many,” she wrote.

The page notes, “I am Quinton’s cousin and have been asked to set up this campaign by Quinton’s family to cover funeral expenses. All funds will be delivered to Quinton’s parents on Monday, October 9th (or earlier if the goal is met) to cover funeral expenses.”

Tina Frost lost her eye in the attack. The bullet was lodged in her eye, and she is in a coma.

The page was created by a family friend, who shared a message from Tina’s mother, Mary Watson Moreland, on her condition, writing, “Tina is out of surgery and her vitals are stable. They removed her right eye, where the bullet was lodged, and there is an implant there now to keep the space open. She has sight in her left eye but will never see from the right again. They took out a bone from her forehead to allow the brain room to swell, that will stay out for a few months. She’s in a coma and on a ventilator, she cannot breathe on her own. She’s critically stable in ICU for at least a week. Over the next few days, they’re going to see how she responds to simulation, but until then, we won’t know how bad the brain damage is. We are raising money to cover all expenses related to this tragic event such as traveling, food, hotels, missed work, and caring for Tina.”

The computer software company where Neysa Tonks worked has created a fund in her memory. She was one of the victims who died in the attack.

“This morning, America woke up to the deadliest mass shooting in modern American History, and even now, hundreds of wounded are fighting for their lives in emergency rooms in Las Vegas. Technologent grieves with Las Vegas and with all the families of those lost to inexplicable and senseless violence. Our hearts and prayers are with those families at this time,” the company wrote on the page.

“Being part of the Las Vegas community, we want to thank the brave first responders and courageous citizens who came to aid those suffering around them. Tragedy reveals the worst and the best of humankind. May we all draw hope and strength from their examples and pledge ourselves to appreciate those around us realizing each day is a gift. Technologent lost one of our own, a great mother, colleague and friend, Neysa Tonks. She leaves behind three boys – Kaden, Braxton and Greysen. Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent – she will be greatly missed by all! Please join us in keeping her family in our hearts and prayers. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Technologent has established this GoFundMe page on behalf of Neysa’s family in this time of need.”

Read more about Neysa here:

“Everyone please say a few prayers for Mr & Mrs. bugnami please….” the page for Frank and Autumn Bignami begins. Both were shot; Frank in the wrist, and his wife in the face and back. She suffered a broken jaw, among other wounds.

“Last night during the Route 91 Music Festival someone opened fire on their venue,” it continues. “I just ask for your prayer please, especially for Frank Bignami and his wife Autumn Bignami. Frank Bignami was shot in his wrist and is ok but his wife Autumn needs prayers…she was shot in the face and back and was in surgery all night. They are both teachers at Paramount High school, and I’m sure that they’re medical bills will be expensive & this is something that no one prepares for so please help them in they’re time of need. Every penny helps. Thank you all friends & family.”

Jenny Parks died in the attack. The page for her family says that her husband, Bobby, was also shot.

The founder of the page wrote, “This morning I heard the tragic news that my former 24 Hour Fitness co-worker Bobby had been shot in the tragic Las Vegas Mass Shooting. While he is thankfully okay, his beloved wife Jenny did not survive. I can’t even imagine what their family is going through and want to try to help in any way possible. I am starting this fund to help assist with funeral expenses for his wife Jenny and also any medical assistance he may need as I am uncertain as the extent of his injuries. Anything helps and is greatly appreciated. Please share and lets support Bobby during this difficult time.”

Chris Roybal was a U.S. military veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan. He died in the Las Vegas attack. The page is raising money to help with his funeral costs.

The page wrote, “Chris Roybal was one of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. He had the biggest heart and was loved by all his family & friends. He is a military veteran and one of our dearest friends. We are raising money to help his family with funeral costs. My name is LeeAnn and I am a friend of Chris’s. I see the impact he had on all of us around him and he will be greatly missed.”

An update reported, “I want to thank everyone who has donated. I created this campaign because Chris was a dear friend/roomie to my boyfriend Joshua and myself (LeeAnn) we know Chris’s family and wanted to take some of the financial burden and worry of planning a funeral and costs off their shoulders. We hope they get Chris a beautiful headstone and give him a beautiful service he deserves because he was a beautiful soul. So thank you again so much for sharing and being so generous I know his mom, dad, siblings, grandparents, aunts & uncle’s will be forever grateful to all you wonderful, patriotic and loving people.”

Read more about Chris Roybal here:

John Phippen was also killed in the attack, and the page in his name is raising money to help his six children.

The message on the page reads, “Today, we lost an amazing, wonderful, selfless, sweet soul of man to a sensless act of violence in the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. My name is Leah Nagyivanyi and I was a Santa Clarita neighobor and a friend of John’s for 17+ years. My husband Paul and John had become very close over the past three years. All of us spending time in the Sand Dunes, Havasu and doing lots of beach camping. We intertwined many of our friends and to say we are devastated by this loss is an understatment.”

The page continues. “If you didn’t know John you surely missed out. He had a heart that was larger than life and a personality to match. You felt like you knew him for years the first time you met him. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life and having fun doing them. He had your back from the moment he met you and by having your back that could mean, having a cold beer in your hand when yours was empty or if you needed help with your car or in our case, your sandrail, your house or you just needed to chill. Even if you were someone he had never met before but were in need, he was there for you. This is a man who loved his family and his friends as if they were family. It is unfortunate to say he left alot behind. John has six children and one grandson of which he absolutely adored. His youngest daughter is only 14 and who lost her Mom only 3 short years ago. It is a tragedy to lose your father and mother both at such a young age.”

On his children, the page concludes, “They need our help with some of the expenses involved in laying him to rest and picking up the pieces of their lives that have been shattered by this tragedy.”

“You will be missed,” the page for Cameron Robinson reads. He also died in the attack. Robinson was remembered for his love of cooking and dance moves.

“Please help his family and friends raise the much needed funds to cover the funeral and medical expenses,” the page says.

“Today we lost an amazing friend, son, brother, uncle, cousin, coworker and boyfriend to the senseless, horrible tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting. He was full of life and love and so much passion. He loved his family, friends and everyone he came in contact with. He loved to cook, entertain, run marathons, travel, go camping, boating, and the outdoors in general and above all surround himself with those he loved and others. He is an amazing example to all and brought so much light to those he came in contact with. He accomplished so much in such a short time and touched the lives of so many. Between his love to cook and amazing dance moves there was always good times. He was such a caring, giving and loving man. Cameron, you will be greatly missed. We love you so much!

Rhonda LaRocque

Rhonda LaRocque, a wife and mother, also died in the attack. The fund in her name is raising money to help her family.

The page for Rhonda says, “Rhonda LeRocque from Tewksbury Mass, my neice was at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas, when the shooting took my baby girls life. She is survived by a loving husband Jason and a 6 Year old daughter. Rhonda will need to be flown home to her loved ones. We are hoping to fly her mother out to Vegas to say her good byes before creamation,as well as Jason (her husband) will need to adjust to being a single father raising thier daughter.”

It adds, “Assistance in the financials,of medical expenses, travel, transfer home and the burden of her burial expenses, would be greatly apprieciated. Rhonda LeRocque was a person full of life, she loved her family with all her heart . She was a great example of what a Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter and Niece should be and touched so many others lives. She was long time member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and we looking forward to seeing her in the resurrection that Jesus taught us about.”

Jonathan Smith, a father of three, was wounded while helping others.

“Jonathan was shot during the Las Vegas Massacre while trying to secure the safety of others. He was there celebrating his brother’s 43rd birthday when shots were fired. According to witnesses, he helped save dozens of lives ushering people to safety before he too was shot and wounded,” the page says.

“Jonathan Smith is a loving father of 3 children, Jonathan Jr, Jayden Starr and Julian. He is currently unable to support his family as a result of this horrible event as his body requires time to heal from such an injury. In addition to this, he will need to pay medical expenses – much of which will need to come out of pocket. All donations will be used to cover medical and living expenses until he can get back to working.”