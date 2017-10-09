Walmart & Target Hours on Columbus Day Monday 2017

Getty

Walmart and Target are both open for business on Columbus Day 2017 and are each offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. For Walmart, most stores should adhere to their normal Monday hours, but it’s important to make sure of exact times. To check out your local store ours for Walmart, click here for the Walmart “store finder.” And, to check out the online sales going on for Walmart right now, click here.

As for Target, its holiday schedule runs different than Walmart, but Target is definitely open today. According to Saving Advice, the holidays on which Target is open include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents’ Day

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veteran’s Day

Thanksgiving Day (limited hours)

Black Friday (extended hours)

Christmas Eve (extended hours)

New Year’s Eve

Many retail stores and restaurants are open on Columbus Day, so you should have no problem shopping on the holiday. Plus, not all states observe the day. In fact, some states celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.

