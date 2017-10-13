Tweet Roundup: Who Is Participating in #WomenBoycottTwitter?

Getty

Women and men across the world are boycotting Twitter today as a result of the accusations of sexual assault and harassment recently levied against movie studio mogul Harvey Weinstein, marked by the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter.

Rose McGowan has been one of the most vocal accusers, tweeting that Weinstein had raped her in 1997 and calling out other actors and studio execs she told about the experience who stayed silent, including Ben Affleck and Amazon CEO Jeff Price. The actress was briefly suspended from Twitter yesterday after she violated the social media platform’s terms of service by posting a phone number, according to a statement from the social media giant. But her supporters were quick to criticize Twitter for singling out McGowan when so many abusive comments and tweets directed toward women go unpunished.

.@Twitter has NEVER suspended one of my harassers. But they suspend Rose? For 24 hours, #WomenBoycottTwitter starting at midnight. — Spider Baby 🕷🕸 (@linnieloowho) October 12, 2017

A number of male and female celebrities have joined in the boycott, including Joss Whedon, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, Chrissy Teigen, John Cusack, Kathy Griffin, and more:

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I stand in solidarity with all women, and all victims of sexual harassment/assault. #WomenBoycottTwitter @Twitter I’m out. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

Hell yes – singing off at 12 am https://t.co/r7Juq5Sfa7 — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 13, 2017

Racism, misogyny, war on poor, war on press, possibly actual war, some good puns. Now u don't NEED Friday twitter.#WomenBoycottTwitter — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 13, 2017

I'm following the lead of women I respect and admire. Going off in 55 minutes. #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/cqJuEDv8YI — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow it's 🤐🤐🤐 #WomenBoycottTwitter (and people who are love and support women) https://t.co/ydwCY51jM3 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 12, 2017

Of course, the boycott has plenty of detractors, and they generally fall into two camps. First, people who are pointing out that if #WomenBoycottTwitter is trending because people are tweeting their support, is that really a boycott?

The second group of critics includes a number of prominent journalists and public figures, who have a more academic argument. Since Weinstein was able to perpetrate his abuse of young actresses due to a culture of silence that convinced him his actions were without consequences, they argue that voluntarily silencing yourself for the day runs counterproductive to the spirit of bringing truth to light.

Why should #WomenBoycottTwitter? We’ve only just started talking about the things we’ve kept a secret for years. — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 13, 2017

Jess Phoenix, a Democratic candidate in California’s 25th congressional district, tweeted, “For years after I experienced sexual assault, I was silent. My attackers went unpunished. I will never be silent again.”

For years after I experienced sexual assault, I was silent. My attackers went unpunished. I will never be silent again. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) October 13, 2017

Senior Assistant Editor for the Times of India Aarti Tikoo Singh also wrote that she would not participate in the boycott, urging women instead to use their voices to “speak up”: “I am not boycotting @twitter Self-gagging is counter-productive if the objective is equal freedom of speech. # WomenBoycottTwitter speak up.”

I am not boycotting @Twitter. Self-gagging is counter-productive if the objective is equal freedom of speech. #WomenBoycottTwitter speak up. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) October 13, 2017

A large number of Indian women have joined in the boycott; India is also currently in the midst of a national debate about rape culture after a several violent cases have rocked the country, sparking protests.

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

But comedian Kathy Griffin, often a subject of censure herself, has a message for the critics. She says the boycott is not about raising awareness for women, but rather an attempt to hit Twitter where it hurts: in the money.

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

Others shared Griffin’s viewpoint, calling out the social media platform for failing to enforce its policies against abuse and harassment.

#womenboycottTwitter is about

1. Fast enforcement of anti-abuse policies

2. Ways to report multiple abusive accounts

3. Respecting women — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) October 13, 2017

And, of course, no Twitter trend would be complete without someone taking home the crown for best joke.