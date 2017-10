Yan Gomes, C, Indians, $3,100

at Tampa Bay Rays

Gomes has been one of the more productive backstops so far in the early going and his immediate future looks bright. Rays starter Drew Smyly has faced Gomes only 4 times , but the Indians catcher has slugged 2 home runs. OK, a small sample, but a positive one. Roll with Gomes as his price is also right. (Getty)