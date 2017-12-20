Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Department of Defense

From 2007 to 2012, the Department of Defense spent millions funding the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a secret program that studied possible UFO encounters. Luis Elizondo, who ran then-Sen. Harry Reid’s secretive program, has said that some of the phenomena could not be explained, even after being cross-referenced with all the aircraft and drones known to be operated by the U.S. government. Some officials insist the program never really ended in 2012, and material belonging to UFOs has been stored and studied in Las Vegas — just a few hours away from Area 51. Here’s what you need to know about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

1. The Pentagon Spent $22 Million Researching UFOs from 2007 to 2012, But Elizondo Actually Studied Them for 10 Years

It seems like a small amount for such a big project, but the Pentagon has admitted that $22 million was spent funding the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which investigated reports of UFOs. (This is $22 million total, not per year.) This program was run by intelligence officer Luis Elizondo and initiated by then Senator Harry Reid. The program began at the request of Harry Reid, who was the Democrat Senate majority leader at the time. Most of the $22 million went to Robert Bigelow, a billionaire entrepreneur currently working with NASA to produce craft for space use. At the time the program began, some analysts were also interested because they were concerned about systems developed by the Russians or Chinese. From 1998 to 2008, over the course of 10 years, Bigelow contributed $10,000 to Reid’s reelection campaigns — not a huge amount in light of how much Senators typically fundraise.

At least one report was issued by the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program: a 490-page report documenting alleged UFO sightings around the world over the course of several decades. That report has not yet been publicly released.

AATIP officially ran from 2007 to 2012, but Elizondo kept the research going for an additional five years. Back in October, before Politico and The New York Times released stories about AATIP, Elizondo spoke at the launch of To the Stars Academy. He said he ran “a sensitive aerospace threat identification program focusing on unidentified aerial technologies” for almost a decade.

“By far the most interesting effort I was involved with was the topic of advanced aerial threats. For nearly the last decade, I ran a sensitive aerospace threat identification program focusing on unidentified aerial technology. It was in this position I learned that the phenomena is indeed real. And now as a member of To the Stars Academy, we will bring our observations to you.”

If this is confusing to you because AATIP officially existed from 2007 to 2012, it only takes a deeper look to understand the discrepancy. Elizondo has officially said that even after funding ended, he still worked with the program for an additional five years. He told The New York Times that only the funding ended, but he continued to work with Navy and CIA officials out of his Pentagon office until he resigned on October 4 to protest the secrecy. You can watch his comments in the video below, starting with his introduction at 19:13:

Robert Bigelow is the billionaire entrepreneur who was paid millions of dollars to research UFOs for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. He’s currently working with NASA to create expandable crafts for humans to use in space. His company, Bigelow Aerospace, received the $22 million funding to run AATIP, the NYT reported. They hired subcontractors and solicited research for the program. Bigelow has always been interested in alien research and owns a ranch called Skinwalker Ranch in Utah. It’s about as mysterious as the name sounds. The ranch has been a source of interest to UFO enthusiasts for years, Politico reported.

Nonfiction author Ben Mezrich mentioned Bigelow during a UFO Tedx Talk in 2016 (which you can watch at the 4:30 mark below.) He talked about a sheriff’s deputy who became a UFO hunter, looking for UFOs in the Midwest while traveling in an RV. The majority of UFO sightings, the deputy found, occurred around the 37th parallel of the U.S., which was also where most cattle mutilations happened and where most underground military bases were located, including Area 51. The deputy was having run-ins with Bigelow’s corporation, Bigelow Aerospace while investigating UFOs. Mezrich’s knowledge of Bigelow’s work, a year prior to its being officially announced by Elizondo, lends some credibility to his talk. In the video, he said Bigelow Aerospace was investigating UFOs in conjunction with government agencies. But he said the partnership had been happening for the last 20 years, not just for five. He noted that in FAA manuals for civilian pilots, if a pilot sees something in the air, they aren’t supposed to report it to the FAA but to Bigelow. Watch the video below for the story, at the 4:30 mark.

Mezrich was right about the FAA recommendation. Here’s an example of an FAA manual from 2010. Under Section 8, Unidentified Flying Object Reports, it reads:

9-8-1. GENERAL a. Persons wanting to report UFO/unexplained phenomena activity should contact a UFO/ unexplained phenomena reporting data collection center, such as Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) (voice: 1-877-979-7444 or e-mail: Reporting@baass.org), the National UFO Reporting Center, etc. b. If concern is expressed that life or property might be endangered, report the activity to the local law enforcement department.

Here’s a screenshot:

A Gizmodo article from 2009 references this UFO directive too and indicates that the change recommending Bigelow’s company for all UFO sightings had just happened that year. AATIP was officially started in 2007, so references from 2007 forward would match the timeframe.

In 2013, after funding ended for AATIP, Mike Gold from Bigelow was asked about the FAA’s recommending UFO reports be sent to Bigelow, and this is what he said:

The Gizmodo article, along with a dive into the Internet archive, seems to indicate that a sister company of Bigelow Aerospace, called Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies, was the company that handled the Department of Defense’s UFO research. Their description from 2009 reads:

Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), a sister company to Bigelow Aerospace, is a newly formed research organization that focuses on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of novel and emerging future technologies worldwide as they specifically relate to spacecraft. BAASS is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are seeking experienced scientists to join our research teams. If you are an inquisitive outside of the circle thinker, who is detail oriented and who is looking for a challenge, this is a unique and exciting opportunity to advance your career and to be a part of cutting edge research.

At the time they were hiring astrophysicists, biochemists, microbiologists, nanotechnologists, physicists, stealth tech experts, and propulsion experts. They stated that applicants with a Masters or PhD were a plus, and they must qualify for secret and top secret clearance, along with submitting to a background check. National and international travel might be required.

We looked back at the Internet Archive to see what previous career pages looked like. The first archived career page is from 2007 (the same year that AATIP began.) But the first archived reference to BAASS is found a year later, on September 13, 2008.

This job reference also seeks research scientists who are experts in psychology, social psychology, sociology, and “biological cognitive interaction,” along with electromagnetic fields and forensic pathology.

One has to wonder what the Pentagon research expected to find if their contractor was looking for people who were experts in EM fields, biological cognitive interaction, and forensic pathology. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.