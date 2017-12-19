Injured Amtrak Engineer May Have ‘Lost Situational Awareness’

Getty

The Amtrak engineer that was onboard the 501 train that derailed in Dupont, Washington, on Monday, December 18, was injured in the crash. It is unclear where the engineer was at the time of the accident (it is believed that he was riding in the very first train car, which derailed and fell on to I-5 on the opposite side of the bridge), but he was taken to a nearby hospital.

“[He] was bleeding from the head after the wreck, and both eyes were swollen shut, according to dispatch audio,” the Washington Post reports. His current condition is unknown, but he is still in the hospital, according to NBC News. Further details about the engineer, including his name, have not been made public at this time.

The NTSB has taken over the investigation and has been working diligently to find out what caused this train to derail while heading around a curve ahead of an I-5 overpass. There were 12 cars and two engines on the train, and 13 of 14 of those cars came off the tracks, according to Trooper Brooke Bova.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, a National Transportation Safety Board member, confirmed that the train had been traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone when it derailed. Early reports suggest that speed was a factor in the derailment, but it is unclear if there was something else going on. All angles and possibilities are being looking into, from interior-facing cameras on the train to the track itself.

According to the Associated Press, there is a chance that the engineer was “distracted” at the time of the crash. The engineer had another employee in the train’s cab with him — someone who was “training.” Officials are said to be “looking into whether the engineer lost ‘situational awareness.'”

The NTSB has asked people to withhold speculation until their investigation is complete. The NTSB is hoping to interview the engineer as soon as he is able to do so.

“We want to make sure they’re well enough to be interviewed,” Dinh-Zarr explained. There were five crew members, including the engineer, the trainee, and the conductor, on board the 501’s inaugural trip. It is unclear how many of them are in the hospital at this time.

Below is an account from a passenger who was onboard at the time of the accident.

“All of a sudden we were slammed into the seats in front of us, and the car careened down an embankment and came to a stop. We could hear and feel the cars crumbling and breaking apart, and water came out of the ceiling. We had to kick the windows out to get out of the car,” Chris Karnes told CBS News.

The derailment left three people dead and dozens more injured. At least one of the injured victims was listed in critical condition. Two of the three people who were killed have been identified as Zack Willhoite and Jim Hamre. The third victim’s name has not yet been released.

On Tuesday, heavy equipment was brought in to remove the train cars from the scene. The cars have been transported to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.