How to Get Free Rides on New Year’s Eve if You’ve Been Drinking

There’s no reason to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve 2017. Many transportation companies are offering free rides to help keep people safe on the roads. Here are a few options that you can use, including Tipsy Tow, Uber and Lyft coupons, and special free ride deals for specific states and regions. The best and easiest is likely AAA Tipsy Tow, if it’s available in your area and you’re only 10 miles away. But there are many other great options too. If you know of any other good coupon codes, let us know in the comments below.

AAA Tipsy Tow

AAA in many regions is going above and beyond by offering not only free rides, but also a free tow of your car back home. They call this “Tipsy Tow” and it usually runs through the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Just call 1-800-AAA-HELP and ask for the Tipsy Tow, unless the bulleted list below designates another number. You can also call this number to determine if a free tow is available in your area. The tow is typically done within a 10 to 15 mile radius and you don’t have to be a AAA member to use it. (Some areas will let you pay the difference if you need to be towed farther than the free radius.) Tipsy Tow and similar AAA Safe Ride Programs are being offered in the following areas:

Alabama: Via Tow-For-Life

Via Tow-For-Life Alaska : Anchorage via AAA MountainWest

: Anchorage via AAA MountainWest Arizona : Statwide, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 -6 a.m. Jan. 1

: Statwide, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 -6 a.m. Jan. 1 California : All club territories in AAA Northern California, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 -6 a.m. Jan. 1

: All club territories in AAA Northern California, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 -6 a.m. Jan. 1 California: via Automobile Club of Southern California. Covers Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Ventura counties.

via Automobile Club of Southern California. Covers Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Ventura counties. Florida: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Georgia: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Hawaii

Indiana: via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Only covers Fort Wayne and South Bend.

via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Only covers Fort Wayne and South Bend. Iowa: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Kansas: Covers Lawrence only. Call Kansas Tipsy Taxi at 785-842-8294.

Covers Lawrence only. Call Kansas Tipsy Taxi at 785-842-8294. Michigan: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Montana : via AAA MountainWest and includes Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Billings, Bozeman/Belgrade, Missoula, Whitefish, Kalispell, Livingston, Hamilton, Poison

: via AAA MountainWest and includes Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Billings, Bozeman/Belgrade, Missoula, Whitefish, Kalispell, Livingston, Hamilton, Poison Nebraska: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Nevada : Statewide, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 -6 a.m. Jan. 1

: Statewide, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 -6 a.m. Jan. 1 New Mexico: Statewide. Runs 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 1.

Statewide. Runs 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 1. North Dakota: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Ohio : Hancock County via AAA Findlay, Call 419-425-3908

: Hancock County via AAA Findlay, Call 419-425-3908 Oklahoma: Covers Metro Tulsa, Metro Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Bartlesville, Enid, Muskogee, Tahlequah, Ardmore, and Lawton. Runs through 4 a.m. January 2.

Covers Metro Tulsa, Metro Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Bartlesville, Enid, Muskogee, Tahlequah, Ardmore, and Lawton. Runs through 4 a.m. January 2. Pennsylvania: via AAA Reading-Berks in Berks County only

via AAA Reading-Berks in Berks County only South Dakota: Covers Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell, and Yankton. Runs through 4 a.m. January 2.

Covers Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell, and Yankton. Runs through 4 a.m. January 2. Tennessee: Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2.

Statewide via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Texas: Statewide. Runs 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. January 1.

Statewide. Runs 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. January 1. Utah: Statewide, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. January 1.

Statewide, 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. January 1. Virginia: via AAA Tidewater. Covers Greater Hampton Roads area, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown, and Williamsburg. Runs through 6 a.m. January 1.

via AAA Tidewater. Covers Greater Hampton Roads area, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown, and Williamsburg. Runs through 6 a.m. January 1. Wisconsin: via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Only covers Wausau.

via Auto Club Group “Tow-to-Go.” Program runs through 6 a.m. January 2. Only covers Wausau. AAA Allied Group is also participating.

Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free ride tonight. Keep in mind that on New Year’s Eve, prices on Uber will likely surge during higher traffic times. This often takes place between 12:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m, give or take an hour. If you want to check on surge pricing, the app Flare helps with this service and lets you compare prices from multiple Carshare and Rideshare trips. SurgeProtector is another app that lets you find close locations that don’t have Uber surges (but it hasn’t been updated since February 2016.) To avoid surges, try to leave a little before midnight or stay at your location longer. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot and other sources, the following codes may work for you. Note that these discount codes can be cancelled by Uber at any time. You may be able to find additional codes on the subreddit here. Remember, even if there is Uber surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DUI, impounded car prices, lost wages from being in jail, the cost of hiring an attorney, etc.

MILLERTIME17 (get your first ride free up to $15)

victoriai1674ui (for a free ride)

o05js ($15 off first 4 rides)

meagana186ue (free ride)

kimd4503ue (free ride of up to $20)

mandyh3718ui (free ride)

jenniferh865 ($5 off each of your first four rides)

kaylaj7138ui (free ride)

lidiac126ue ($5 off first ride)

cheyenneg1338ui (free ride)

hasanm1407ue (up to $15 off next ride)

y09ho (free ride for new users)

annaa5971ue (free holiday rides)

Lyft Codes

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.) Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times on New Year’s Eve, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid the surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

DISNEY (up to four free rides for all new users)

FRIENDLY (up to four free rides or $20 off rides)

DRIVER1500 (up to four free rides for passengers and $1500 for new drivers)

RMN15 (up to four free rides for new users)

Perfect20 (up to $20 off rides for new users)

NISSAN (up to $20 off rides for new users)

DRIVERFUN (up to $20 off or four free rides)

BR25 (up to four free rides for new users)

KIM44528 ($10 ride credit)

UPTOTWENTY (up to four free rides or $20 off rides for new users)

Additional State & City Specific Codes and Offers

Here are just a few state- and city-specific codes and free services being offered on New Year’s Eve. If your region isn’t listed, it doesn’t mean there isn’t an option for you. Just Google “free New Year’s Eve rides” and your city to see. You might also consider checking your local personal injury attorney’s websites. An attorney in Indianapolis, for example, is offering $20 vouchers for free rides.

Here is just a sample of the many states and cities offering free rides for New Year’s. These are subject to change at any time, so call them and confirm they are still operating before relying on them tonight. Find more details about sober rides here.

Alabama

Birmingham: Yellow Cab is offering free rides at participating establishments.

Bradford Health Services is also offering a free ride home in Birmingham for staff and patrons at restaurants, bars, and lounges. Available through January 1 for adults ages 21 and older, within a 30 mile radius only. Call 205-419-3593 or see this story.

Arizona

Phoenix: Designated Drivers (866-622-RIDE; reservation required) (not necessarily free)

Tucson: Discount Cab Free Ride Back Program (520-388-9000; reservation required)

California

Bakersfield: Designated Driver Inc. gets you and your car home for a fee.

In San Francisco, Muni will offer free-fare rides on all Muni rides and routes from 8 p.m. NYE through 5 a.m. Learn more here.

Colorado

Boulder: Free bus and light-rail service from 7 p.m. NYE to 6 am. New Year’s Day via RTD.

Colorado Springs: Safe Ride program via McDivitt Law Firm from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525. If you’re in Colorado Springs, call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-777-7777, or use to zTrip app to order a ride. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, just tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” Please note, these rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home, not to another bar or restaurant.

Denver: The Sawaya Law Firm is funding free cab rides. Maximum value of $35 and you must be 21 or older. Send a receipt and a copy of your ID for a refund or call 720-709-2820 for details.

Pueblo: Safe Ride program via McDivitt Law Firm from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525. If you’re in Colorado Springs, call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-777-7777, or use to zTrip app to order a ride. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, just tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” Please note, these rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home, not to another bar or restaurant.

Illinois

Chicago: Miller Light is offering Free Rides in partnership with the CTA. Covers all CTA train and bus routes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

New York

Albany: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Saratoga Springs: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Schenectady: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Utica: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

North Carolina

Macon County: The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is offering free, no-questions-asked rides for people who have been drinking between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Call 349-2104.

Texas

In Austin, Texas, Capital Metro is offering free rides on its MetroBus and MetroRail starting at 6 p.m. until end-of-service.

In Dallas, Miller Lite is partnering with DART to offer FREE rides on all buses, trains, Paratransit services, and TRE on NYE from 6 p.m. through the end of service on Dec. 31.

In Houston, METRO is offering free rides on local bus, rail, and lift services from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on January 1.

Minnesota

In Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, Metro Transit is offering free rides between 6 p.m. NYE and 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. This is in partnership with Miller Light Free Rides.

Shakopee Police are also offering free rides within the city or $10 off a cab ride outside city limits.

Nevada

In Las Vegas, RTC is offering free rides on its 39 routes, including express service between park and ride facilities downtown, between 6 pm NYE and 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Omaha

In Omaha’s Douglas and Sarpy Counties, Safe Ride Home is offering free cab rides. Call Happy Cab at 402-292-2222 and ask for the “Hauptman, O’Brien Safe Ride Home” from 8 p.m. NYE through 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. You will only be taken home or to a hotel, not another event. You can also use the Smartphone app. Download “Rides Nebraska” and type “SAFE RIDE” in the Promo section when scheduling your ride.

Oregon

In Portland, Oregon you can get free transportation via TriMet starting at 8 pm. The MAX service will run until 3 a.m.

Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, PATCO is offering free rides from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Call 856-772-6900 for departure and arrival times. See more here.

Vermont

Burlington: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Virginia

In Richmond, VA, the law firm Allen & Allen is covering cab fare from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Just use Lyft and the code ALLENSOBERRIDE. This only applies to going home, and within 20 miles of Richmond.

Washington

Seattle: Metro is offering free rides on all Metro buses from 4 a.m. Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. Jan. 1.

Wisconsin

In Milwaukee, MCTS are offering free bus rides beginning at 8 p.m., with routes running until the end of their regular service time. But some popular lines will be extended until 4 a.m. This is in partnership with Miller Light Free Rides.

If none of these work, you can also call 1-800-TAXICAB for a ride home (for a fee.) All these codes and services are subject to change, so check with the provider to make sure they are still available.