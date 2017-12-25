Golden Corral Closed on Christmas While Old Country Buffet Has Holiday Hours

Old Country Buffet

Golden Corral and Old Country Buffet are popular for family buffet dinners, but Golden Corral is closed on Christmas Day 2017. Old Country Buffet, however, is open with holiday hours, so check your nearest location for details. Many Old Country Buffet restaurants are open all day and are closing at 6 p.m. ET/PT. The official holiday hours shown on their website are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time. But, they are serving their dinner buffet all day, so you can get your Christmas dinner at any time throughout their open hours. To find an Old Country Buffet near you, click here for the store locator. Read on below for details on which towns and states have an Old Country Buffet.

Arizona: GLENDALE, MESA and PHOENIX are the towns in Arizona with Old Country Buffets.

California: BAKERSFIELD, BELL, BURBANK, CANOGA PARK, CHULA VISTA, CORONA, COVINA, DOWNEY, FAIRFIELD, FRESNO, GARDEN GROVE, HAYWARD, HEMET, LAKEWOOD, LOMA LINDA, MODESTO, MONTEBELLO, MORENO VALLEY, NATIONAL CITY, OXNARD, PALM DESERT, PALMDALE, RANCHO CUCAMONGA, REDDING, RIALTO, SALINAS, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SANTA ANA, SANTA CLARA, SANTA MARIA, STOCKTON, TORRANCE, TURLOCK, VAN NUYS, VISALIA, and WESTCHESTER all have Old Country Buffet stores.

Colorado: Only one town in Colorado has an Old Country Buffet and it is COLORADO SPRINGS.

Connecticut: The town of MANCHESTER has one Old Country Buffet restaurant.

Delaware: The town of NEWARK has one Old Country Buffet.

Florida: PACE has an Old Country Buffet in town.

Georgia: COMMERCE, ROME and WAYCROSS all have Old Country Buffet restaurants in their areas.

Illinois: CHICAGO, EFFINGHAM and MOUNT VERNON have Old Country Buffets.

Indiana: There is an Old Country Buffet in HIGHLAND.

Kansas: SHAWNEE is the only town in Kansas with an Old Country Buffet restaurant.

Kentucky: The state of Kentucky has an Old Country Buffet in BOWLING GREEN.

Louisiana: LAKE CHARLES and RUSTON have Old Country Buffet restaurants in their towns.

Maine: The town of SOUTH PORTLAND has one Old Country Buffet.

Michigan: Michigan has Old Country Buffet restaurants in BURTON and SAGINAW.

Minnesota: BURNSVILLE has one Old Country Buffet.

Mississippi: COLUMBUS, CORINTH and PICAYUNE all have Old Country Buffet restaurants.

Missouri: The towns in Missouri with Old Country Buffet restaurants are BRIDGETON and POPLAR BLUFF.

New Jersey: EDISON has one Old Country Buffet restaurant.

New York: BUFFALO and ELMIRA both have Old Country Buffets.

North Carolina: ASHEVILLE and SYLVA each have an Old Country Buffet.

Ohio: NILES, SANDUSKY and TOLEDO all have Old Country Buffet restaurants.

Oregon: Towns with restaurants include BEAVERTON, MEDFORD, PORTLAND, SALEM, and SPRINGFIELD.

Pennsylvania: HANOVER, HARRISBURG, WHITEHALL and YORK have Old Country Buffets.

South Carolina: NORTH MYRTLE BEACH and SUMMERVILLE each feature an Old Country Buffet location.

Tennessee: Tennessee has restaurant locations in GREENEVILLE, LEBANON, MADISON and UNION CITY.

Texas: CONROE and WAXAHACHIE have Old Country Buffet restaurants in the area.

Virginia: WOODBRIDGE has one Old Country Buffet location in Virginia.

Washington: The towns with Old Country Buffets are FEDERAL WAY, KENNEWICK, TACOMA, UNION GAP, and VANCOUVER.

West Virginia: CHARLESTON, CLARKSBURG and PRINCETON each have an Old Country Buffet.

Wisconsin: EAU CLAIRE, GREENFIELD and JANESVILLE all have Old Country Buffet restaurants.

When dining at an Old Country Buffet, expected buffet items include a Salad Bar, Fresh-Made Macaroni and Cheese, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Fried Fish, Baked Chicken, Baked Fish, a Dessert Station, Soup, Mashed Potatoes, Rice and Gravy, Fresh Vegetables, French Fries and Corn Bread Dressing. Menus vary by location and occasion. In addition, on Saturdays and Sundays, there is a breakfast buffet featured.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Christmas Day include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. To find a Rite Aid near you, click here to search the store locations. State liquor stores are closed, so it’s important to stock up ahead of time if you’re hoping to spike your eggnog on Christmas Day. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for Christmas Day include Boston Market, participating TGIFriday’s locations, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Starbucks. Applebee’s has most of its locations closed, but in high-traffic areas like its Times Square location, Applebee’s is reported to be open. Starbucks will have its limited hours for the holiday, while Waffle House is open 24 hours. Denny’s is open, some 24 hours a day and others with limited hours.

Tomorrow, Golden Corral will resume its normal buffet dining and will feature some new items in participating locations. These new food items include the Apple Pecan Waffles, the Corral Eggs Benedict, Caramel Sticky Buns, Short Ribs and many other available meal options.