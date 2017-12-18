John McCain Health Update: Senator Is ‘Doing Well,’ Heading Home for Christmas

Getty

Senator John McCain is said to be heading to Arizona to spend Christmas with his family, after being hospitalized last week.

McCain was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center after side effects from his cancer treatment caused him to fall ill. McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, over the summer. At the time, a statement was released to announce McCain’s diagnosis.

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot. Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria. The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” the statement read in part.

Although the prognosis for such an aggressive form of cancer isn’t good, many have hoped that McCain would be able to battle this devastating disease. Just last week, former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden visited The View and chatted with McCain’s daughter, Meghan, about her dad. Biden’s son, Beau, passed away after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

“There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad [can] — her dad is one of my best friends,” Biden told an emotional Meghan McCain. You can watch their interaction in the video below.

In emotional moment on @TheView, Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with same cancer Biden's late son Beau had. "There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad [can]." pic.twitter.com/tQUy11X5sV — ABC News (@ABC) December 13, 2017

In recent days, there had been some chatter about McCain taking a turn for the worse, new information suggests that he has pulled through and that he will be able to spend the Christmas holiday at home with his family.

On Sunday night, Meghan McCain, took to social media to give everyone an update on her dad’s health.

Thank you to everyone for their kind words. My father is doing well and we are all looking forward to spending Christmas together in Arizona. If you’re feeling charitable this Christmas @HeadfortheCure or @NBTStweets to help find a cure for brain cancer is what I recommend. ❤️ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2017

McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, also said that his father-in-law is doing well.

“Well… I’m happy to say that he’s doing well. He’s in good spirits. And he’s looking forward to heading back home in Arizona for the holidays,” Domenech told Face the Nation host John Dickerson.

As for what had been troubling John McCain, the Daily Mail reports that he had come down with a viral infection — something that isn’t all that uncommon in patients receiving chemotherapy. Many cancer patients have a weakened immune system, which makes them more susceptible to these infections. Although they can become serious, Chief of Neuro-Oncology at the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Cancer Institute Dr. Mark Gilbert said that Senator McCain “responded well” to treatment.

“[He] has responded well to treatment he received at Walter Reed Medical Center for a viral infection and continues to improve. An evaluation of his underlying cancer shows he is responding positively to ongoing treatment,” Dr. Gilbert told the outlet.

Once McCain is discharged from the hospital, he is expected to head straight to Arizona to be with his family.