Louise Jones, Doug Jones’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Louise Jones, the wife of Alabama’s newest Senator, Doug Jones, appeared at her husband’s side on their 25th wedding anniversary to help the former U.S. attorney celebrate his historic projected victory over Roy Moore in the contest for Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.

Jones, a Democrat who pulled off a projected upset in a bright red state against a scandal-hobbled opponent endorsed by the president, thanked Louise for her support and said his wife had “kicked him in the rear end” earlier in the night when he was “down” as the election results seesawed back and forth between Jones and Moore. Louise also appeared on the campaign trail during the course of the special election, although she’s been a more understated presence in public than Kayla Moore, the wife and outspoken wife of his opponent who fervently supported her husband in the face of sexual misconduct accusations against him, some of which involved teenage girls.

However, Roy Moore then refused to concede the race, raising the prospect of a recount, although the Secretary of State said on CNN that one would be unlikely to overturn the Jones’ lead. You can read a roundup of live election results and updates here. Jones is projected to have won the election by .07 percentage points (with 99 percent in.) The race was called by the networks and Associated Press about 2.5 hours after the polls closed in Alabama. “It’s been about every one of you and about your sons and daughters,” Doug Jones told the cheering crowd in his election night victory speech. “It was every community.” You can watch the victory speech here:

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Doug Jones Has Called His Family, Including Louise, His ‘Strength’ & ‘Joy’

Doug and Louise Jones have been married for 25 years. In fact, according to his campaign website, they are celebrating their wedding anniversary on the date of the special election. “My partner in this race and life is my wife Louise. Louise was raised in Cullman, Alabama and December 12th will not only be the Special Election – it is our 25th anniversary,” the website says.

Jones has also stressed the importance of his family. “Our family gives us strength and joy,” his website says. According to AL.com, Jones has also discussed his family’s faith. “Jones has been a member of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook for more than 33 years,” the newspaper reported.

AL.com quoted Jones as saying of his family: “We have our values too. I go to church. I’m a Christian. I have as many people of faith that have been reaching out to me about this campaign. Because you can be an extremist. You can take everything to an extreme, and no one really wants that…They want someone who cares about all people, not just a select few…. That’s what I think the teachings of religion are, is the caring about the least of these, the caring about all people, and making sure there’s a fairness to everything.”

“This campaign has been about dignity and respect,” Jones said in his victory speech. “This campaign is about the rule of law. This campaign is about common courtesy and decency,” said Doug Jones, who added that he believed the election results were about finding “common ground.” The election was extremely close, and it went down to the wire, with Democratic turnout pulling Jones over the edge. “Alabama has been at a crossroads,” said Jones. “…we have usually taken the wrong fork. Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, you took the right road.”

2. Doug & Louise Jones Have Three Children Together & Are Also Grandparents

Doug and Louise Jones are the parents of three children together – two sons and a daughter – and they have two grandchildren. The couple’s only daughter is married to a lawyer.

“Courtney, a graduate of Birmingham Southern College, is working on her PhD at the University of Alabama and is married to Birmingham attorney Rip Andrews,” Jones’ campaign website says. “Together they are raising our two beautiful granddaughters, Ever and Ollie. Our son Carson is a graduate of the University of Georgia and is currently in graduate school at Colorado State University in Zoo and Aquarium Management. Our youngest son Christopher is a sophomore at Alabama.”

3. Louise Jones Has Been Helping Her Husband Campaign

Louise Jones has been less of a dramatic presence on the campaign trail than has Kayla Moore, the wife of Doug Jones’ opponent Roy Moore. In contrast, Kayla Moore has been a fiery defender of her embattled husband who has generated controversy with comments on the campaign trail.

Louise phone banking & visiting campaign headquarters in Anniston! pic.twitter.com/s5mfifYQfw — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 2, 2017

However, Louise Jones has helped her husband by, among things, assisting with phone banks. “Louise Jones has been laying a lot lower than her counterpart. She’s mostly been phone-banking for her partner’s campaign, holding coffee chats with undecided voters and meeting supporters like Representative John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat,” reported Newsweek.

4. Louise Says Her Husband Is Driven By His Values

Louise Jones spoke at an event focused on women in the Alabama town where she was raised. “He has been driven by his values, and justice and calling of public service,” Louise told the crowd of her husband, Doug Jones, according to WHNT-TV.

“Louise Jones was one of three women who spoke at the Jones event, entitled, ‘Women Wednesdays,'” the television station reported. “Lilly Ledbetter and former Alabama First Lady Marsha Folsom also spoke.” Louise added, according to the TV station: “I think that it could not be more clear who is the best person to be the next Senator for the state of Alabama.”

5. Roy Moore’s Wife, Kayla, Has Strongly Defended Her Husband

Kayla Moore, the wife of Doug Jones’ opponent Roy Moore, has fervently spoken out on her husband’s behalf since he was accused of making overtures toward and, in one case, allegedly having sexual contact with an underage teenager. Roy Moore has denied all of the accusations.

Kayla Moore has generated headlines on her own, causing controversy when she defended her husband by saying, “I just want to set the record straight while they’re here. One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends that are Jewish, and rabbis, and we also fellowship with them.”

According to Newsweek, Kayla has called the accusations against her husband a witch hunt. “Kayla Moore, the president of the Foundation for Moral Law, has been fiercely fending off critics of her husband ever since several women came forward to accuse him of attempting to have sex with them as teenagers,” the news magazine reported. Also causing controversy, according to Newsweek: “Roy Moore has said his now-wife first caught his eye while she was at a dance recital about eight years before the 1984 church event. If that timeline is right, it means he became enamored with her when he was about 29 and she was about 15—a minor, just like his alleged victims.”