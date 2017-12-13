Stacia Robitaille: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The wife of a former NHL star tweeted that Donald Trump told her “You’re coming home with me” in an elevator inside Madison Square Garden. Stacia Robitaille, who is married to Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, tweeted allegations against Trump on December 11. Stacia wrote, “I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident.” On December 13, Stacia followed up with, “I tweeted about an unwarranted & uncomfortable experience I faced years ago — my tweet was not for money or attention, but in hope that others would not be intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today. Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in first place.”
One troll who accused Stacia of making up her allegation called her, “a liberal lefty making up unverifiable stories, enjoy your 1.2 minutes of twitter exposure.” Stacia responded by saying, “I’m not a liberal lefty and I’m not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself.”
Stacia Robitaille married former Los Angles Kings and New York Rangers left winger Luc Robitaille in 1992. Luc Robitaille is now the president of the Kings.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Stacia Has a Child With Steve McQueen’s Son
Stacia, then known as Stacia Toten, married TV producer Chad McQueen in 1987. McQueen is the son of iconic American actor Steve McQueen and Filipino star Neile Adams. Stacia and McQueen’s marriage lasted until 1990. The couple had one son, The Vampire Diaries star Steven R. McQueen.
In 1995, Stacia gave birth to her and Luca’s son, Jesse.
2. Stacia Is an Accomplished Singer & Attended Juilliard
In an April 2007 ESPN feature, Stacia is referred to as an “accomplished singer.” Luc was then asked about what it was like balancing hockey and while Stacia was pursuing her singing career:
I want my wife to do what she wants to do. We spend a lot of time with our kids [two sons, Steven and Jesse]. We also have a foundation we spend a lot of time on. I believe everyone should follow their dream and do what they love. She loves what she does, so we make our commitments together and we have a lot of fun together
When asked what it was like when Stacia’s music comes on the radio, Luc said, “We’ve had that happen. It is really cool. It happened a few times a couple of years ago when her album came out and we had a good time with it.” Luc also said that the couple’s youngest son, Jesse, was pursuing a career as a singer/songwriter.
According to an online profile, Stacia says that she attended Juilliard while her husband was playing for the New York Rangers. This is the same time that Stacia says she was harassed by Donald Trump. In 1998, Stacia began her own record label, Raystone Records.
Stacia maintains a website, Art by Stacia, where she shows off her paintings. On her IMDb page, it says Stacia has appeared in three movies between 1983 and 1986. Stacia was an extra in the movies, Star 80, Lovelines and Back to School.
3. Stacia Runs a Non-Profit That She Started With Her Husband
Stacia runs a non-profit that she founded with her husband, Echoes of Hope, according to her LinkedIn page. On the charity’s website, Stacia says that she and her husband began the charity after the various disasters that struck the Gulf Coast in 2005. It began life another charity, Shelter For Serenity.
The charity’s website says, “Echoes strives to identify young people, often emancipated foster youth, with the drive and ability to succeed and to give them the opportunities they so richly deserve.” In May 2011, the family fell on some hard times when Robitaille’s home foreclosed upon by their bank. This was based on a “failed business partnership” Luc Robitaille and entered into with disgraced financier William “Boots” Biaggio III, reported the Los Angeles Times. The Times had reported in November 2007 that the family moved from their home in Holmby Hills to Santa Monica after putting “to a family vote.”
4. Stacia Had a Brush With Death in 2015 When She Was Hit By a Car
In April 2015, Stacia had a brush with death when she was struck by a car. Her husband wrote on Facebook at the time, “This is Luc and I wanted to update you. Stacia got hit by a car while walking today, but after a lot of testing she is going to be ok. They are keeping her overnight for observation. She got banged up pretty bad, but she is one tough cookie! Thank you for all your concerns.” Ultimately Stacia suffered a concussion and upper body trauma.
Stacia wrote in a Facebook post sometime after the accident that she accepted full responsibility for the incident. Stacia added, “Today, I now face different issues with my health that absolutely could have been avoided—and it’s as though everything I worked so hard for was taken away from me. Once again, I’m back to being silent in my pain.
But I’ll never say, “Why me?” and if anything I have held nothing but compassion for the twenty-three-year-old young man that hit me.”
While in 2013, Stacia says on her charity’s website that “while coping with health issues,” she trekked nearly 700 miles alone across France and into Spain as part of Camino de Santiago, as part of the ancient pilgrimage to the shrine of St. James.
5. More Than 12 Women Have Accused Trump of Sexual Assault & Harassment
So far, more than 12 women have accused Trump of sexual assault and harassment. Trump has labelled these allegations as “false smears” and said that they are the result of a conspiracy against him. Trump has yet to follow through on an October 2016 promise that he would sue the women who were accusing him of misconduct. That is an addition to the infamous Access Hollywood where Trump bragged that he “can do anything” to women and that he could even “grab ’em by the pussy.” Trump has also been accused of abruptly entering the dressing rooms of contestants in his various beauty pageants.
