Marshall Faulk’s Wife & Girlfriends: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

NFL Network analyst Marshall Faulk is one of three network stars suspended in the midst of sexual harassment allegations from a former stylist named Jami Cantor. That has a lot of people wondering about Faulk’s own wife and children. Is Marshall Faulk married? Does he have a wife?

Faulk is not currently married, but he does have an ex-wife named Lindsay Faulk, and a slew of children with multiple women. Lindsay Faulk sometimes goes by the name Lindsay Stoudt.

According to ESPN, Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor were suspended “after allegations of sexual harassment and assault.” The analysts, “all former NFL players, were named in a lawsuit by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist with the company from 2006 until her October 2016 dismissal,” reported ESPN, which added that others named in the lawsuit include Eric Weinberger, Donovan McNabb, and Eric Davis.

1. Lindsay Faulk & Marshall Faulk Have Daughters Together

Marshall Faulk was married to Lindsay Stoudt Faulk from 2006 through 2014. They married at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida and went on to have daughters together.

“Lindsay Faulk is a recording artist with SRC Universal Motown, esthetician along with some other job duties on her resume.With a background in interior design and a passion for skin care, Lindsay created her own beauty product line, ‘Black by Lindsay Faulk,'” reported AtNightSpots.com.

2. Lindsay Allegedly Moved On To Ex-NBA Player Gilbert Arenas

Lindsay Faulk now has a child with a former professional basketball player, Gilbert Arenas, although her publicist denied rumors of a second child, and she has opened a spa. “What is true is that Gilbert was in attendance at her spa’s grand opening this weekend, simply providing moral support to the mother of his 2 year-old daughter, Gia,” reported HipHollywood.

The site claimed that Marshall Faulk funded the spa. Lindsay told HipHollywood of her ex, “Marshall is stuck on a layover in Chicago, but he has supported me so much. He helped me build this entire spa. He believes in me, he followed my passion. He helped me put all of this together.”

3. Lindsay Has Appeared on Reality TV Shows

According to VH1, Lindsay’s appeared on Basketball Wives LA. The site reported that this show was not “her first foray into the spotlight. Aside from her high-profile marriage to Faulk, Lindsay appeared on the 2012 reality series Beverly Hills Nannies. Faulk is also an aspiring singer and was reportedly an artist on SRC Universal Motown. You can sample her work from her record ‘Pop Money.’ It’s kinda like Kesha ish.”

VH1 added that Lindsay Faulk is also “an aesthetician by trade and had her own signature scent Black by Lindsay Faulk a few years back.”

4. Marshall Faulk Has Six Children With Multiple Women

According to Liverampup, “Marshall, 44, has been in relationships with three different women and had children with all of them.” The site reported that one of his most significant relationships was with Derek Fisher’s ex-wife, Candace.

“Another relationship was with Candace Fisher, Derek Fisher’s ex-wife, with whom Faulk shares another son. Marshall Faulk Jr. The couple welcomed Faulk Jr. in 1995 after Faulk insisted on having a baby. Faulk also revealed that he bought a BMW for Candace after the birth of their baby son,” the site reported. He has described how she became pregnant his senior year.

5. Faulk Was Once Accused of Domestic Violence But Won the Case

A former girlfriend, who is the mother of three of Marshall Faulk’s children, once accused Faulk of domestic violence, but he prevailed in court. “A jury deliberated less than two hours…before ruling in favor of St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk in a civil case accusing him of domestic abuse,” reported USA Today. “Meanwhile, the jury ruled against Faulk’s former girlfriend, Helen Dunne, 27, who is also the mother of three of Faulk’s children.”

Faulk won a total victory. “Dunne had accused Faulk of domestic violence. The jury rejected those claims and found in favor of Faulk’s accusation that Dunne abused the legal process by filing suit against him. The jury awarded $125 to Faulk, though he had sought only $1 in symbolic damages,” the newspaper reported. “Dunne grew up in St. Louis and met Faulk, 30, in 1996, when she was a student at Saint Louis University and he was playing for the Indianapolis Colts. They began a relationship and the first of their three boys was born the following May.”