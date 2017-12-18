Minneapolis Police Officer Shoots Suspect in City Hall Office

BREAKING: Officer involved shooting inside Minneapolis City Hall. I've been told room 108. pic.twitter.com/WiJ8tBm6HC — E Linares (@WCCOEL) December 18, 2017

A person was shot by a Minneapolis Police officer on Monday inside the department’s Criminal Investigation Division office at City Hall, the Star Tribune reports.

One victim was being rushed to the hospital, according to police radio audio. His or her condition was not immediately known.

“There was an officer involved shooting in MPD’s investigative unit at City Hall this evening. This is a contained incident and there’s no threat to the public,” Minneapolis Police said on Twitter, adding that the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on scene and is investigating, as is policy in officer-involved shootings.

There was an officer involved shooting in MPD's investigative unit at City Hall this evening. This is a contained incident and there's no threat to the public. BCA is on site. More info to follow — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) December 19, 2017

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told MPR News that no officers were hurt. According to the Star Tribune, people at City Hall said a person possibly got a knife into an interview room and was then shot by an officer. A source told KTSP-TV that a suspected being interviewed pulled a knife and tried to attack officers. At least one officer opened fire, the source told the news station. The name of the suspect has not been released. The name of the officer or officers involved have also not been made public. The shooting was recorded on video, KARE-TV reports.

BREAKING CITY HALL SHOOTING:

Source w/direct knowledge: @MinneapolisPD Officers questioning criminal suspect inside city hall when suspect pulled a knife, tried to attack officers and tried to slit his own throat. At least one officer fired his gun, shooting suspect. pic.twitter.com/1zkMlJmFjD — Farrah Fazal (@FarrahFazal) December 19, 2017

Witnesses reported seeing officers swarming the city hall building.

What is going on at City Hall in #mpls ? pic.twitter.com/ejde2186zN — Neil Chudgar 🎄 (@chudgr) December 18, 2017

So uh, something's up in downtown Minneapolis, gaggle of cop cars rolling up to City Hall with sirens blaring pic.twitter.com/AMLp9e63Oz — Phil (@pi8you) December 18, 2017

A flurry of activity down at police headquarters after a report of a shooting; sheriff’s deputies are putting up crime tape now. pic.twitter.com/WfEIV4e69r — Libor Jany (@StribJany) December 18, 2017

Police were blocking off traffic to get the victim to the hospital.

CONFIRMED: Shots fired inside City Hall’s room 108. Minneapolis police block off traffic from City Hall to HCMC to transport victim. Victim’s condition unknown at this time. — Iris Pérez (@IrisPerezFOX9) December 18, 2017

The call of shots fired in room 108 of City Hall came in about 4:50 p.m. local time. City Hall is the home of the Minneapolis Police Department headquarters, and room 108 is listed as the location of department’s Family Violence Unit, which investigates domestic violence and child abuse cases, along with the Homicide Unit and Forgery and Fraud unit.

Multiple police sources have confirmed there was a shooting at Minneapolis City Hall in room 108, which is a primary Minneapolis Police Department room. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/QIMS5fAGl6 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 18, 2017

Though less in number now, there were dozens of cops lined up on 4th st at city hall. Not sure what happened but on an unrelated note the @AntiwarMN is protesting Trump’s Jerusalem recognition. pic.twitter.com/4RT5hgdeBh — Joseph Sabroski (@joesabro) December 18, 2017

An unrelated protest was occurring outside City Hall at the time of the shots fired call.

The incident is the first officer-involved in Minneapolis since an unarmed Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor in July. Damond had called police to report a possible sexual assault when she was shot by Noor while she approached his patrol car. Noor was in the passenger seat of the car and shot past his partner, who was driving. Damond’s death led to the resignation of Police Chief Janee Harteau.

The investigation into that shooting is still ongoing. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said last week that he doesn’t have enough evidence yet to charge Noor, blaming investigators who “haven’t done their job,” according to The Associated Press. “I’ve got to have the evidence. And I don’t have it yet. And let me just say, it’s not my fault,” Freeman said, while speaking at a Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation holiday party. It is unclear if he knew he was being record. “So if it isn’t my fault, who didn’t do their jobs? Investigators, and they don’t work for me. And they haven’t done their job.”

Freeman apologized for his comments about the Damond shooting on Monday, calling his comments “ill-advised.” He said in a statement, “I have always thought it was my responsibility to talk to my constituents when they approach me and explain what I was doing and why. That’s what I did at a holiday gathering of the Minneapolis AFL-CIO when three people asked me a question about the officer-involved shooting. No one cares more about justice in this matter than I do. Investigators and members of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, including me, have been working nonstop to gather all evidence, follow every lead and bring this matter to a resolution.”