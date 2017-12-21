Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engagement Photos Released

Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has released a series of new and official engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the American divorcee and actress who will marry into the Royal Family in May 2018.

Kensington Palace wrote with the first photo: “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017.” Here is the main picture:

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The Palace, which released the photos on December 21, 2017, also explained, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement.” Adding Kensington Palace on its Twitter page, “The photographs were taken by @alexilubo earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.”

The Palace also released a second photo showing Prince Harry and Meghan in a close embrace. After releasing the pictures, the Palace noted on Twitter, “Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s engagement photographs.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

“The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives,” stated Kensington Palace. The Palace then released a third, more candid photo on its Twitter page. “As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you,” wrote Kensington Palace. Here is that third photo:

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The couple announced their engagement in late November. After over one year of dating, Prince Harry and Markle announced they were engaged and planned to be married later in 2018. A news release issued November 27 said: “His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.” The couple also posed for photographers then, but the pictures released on December 21, 2017 represent their official engagement photos. Meghan Markle wore a much-dissected white jacket when the couple first revealed their engagement.

“It was an incredible honor to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another,” the photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, who took the official engagement shots, said in a statement. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together.”

“The photos come just one day after the couple joined fellow members of the royal family for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace,” reported Fox News, which added that, “Harry and Markle will marry May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.” Meghan Markle, an American best known for her role in the television show, Suits, reportedly met Prince Harry through a friend.