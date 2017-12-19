Royal Caribbean Mexico Bus Crash: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

UPDATE: Royal Caribbean confirms cruise ship passengers were on bus that suffered fatal crash in eastern Mexico pic.twitter.com/dg2IU9aeHS — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) December 19, 2017

At least 12 people are dead with several others injured after a Royal Caribbean tourist bus crashed and flipped over on a highway en route to the Mayan ruin archaeological site Chacchoben, just south of the city of Tulum, NY Daily News reported.

The cause of the crash and other circumstances are under investigation.

The ship, Serenade of the Seas, had sailed to Mexico out of South Florida.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. The Bus Was Carrying Royal Caribbean Cruise Passengers

The group was part of a Miami-based Royal Caribbean cruise line who were visiting a section of Mayan Ruins.

Video taken at the scene showed a tour bus flipped on its side along a two-laned highway.

Some of the passengers were seen lying on the ground, apparently alive, where the crash happened, while others were seen walking around near the scene.

Those injured were taken to “Bacalar and Chetumal hospitals in Quintana Roo,” according to CNN.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. tweeted the following statement:

Serenade of the Seas has a capacity of 2,490 passengers and 891 crew members, according to their website.

2. 7 Americans & 2 Citizens Were Among the Injured, & the Nationalities of the Dead Aren’t Yet Known

Seven Americans and two Swedish citizens were injured in the crash, according to Vincente Martin, the civil defense spokesman for Quintana Roo state, as reported by NY Daily News.

However, the nationalities of those among the dead is not known at this time.

The crash happened in Chacchoben, which is approximately 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Talum, Martin stated.

Royal Caribbean said they are “heartbroken” and stated they are doing all that they can via Twitter:

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told CNN that representatives are working on assisting the victims.

“We know that lots of families and individuals are traveling this time of year,” she said, according to the news site. “We’re working with local authorities.”

3. The Group Was on Their Way to the Mayan Ruins

The tourists were reportedly en route for a Mayan Ruins’ adventure offered by the Royal Caribbean cruise line when the fatal crash happened.

According to The New York Times, “Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company involved, said in a statement that the bus was carrying tourists who had arrived to the coastal town of Mahahual aboard a cruise ship.”

The company added that a guide and driver were also aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

4. Royal Caribbean Was Sued in 2016 After an Alleged Reckless Driver Caused an Accident in Jamaica

According to TMZ, eight passengers sued Royal Caribbean after the ship they were passengers on, Independence of Seas, stopped for a “day excursion to Dunn’s River Falls.”

The cruise ship guru was accused of putting “a bunch of tourists in a death trap by setting them up with a reckless Jamaican bus driver who ended up getting into a huge wreck,” the media outlet reported.

5. 11 People Were Killed in a 2009 Bus Crash in Mexico When the Driver Was Drunk

In 2009,a tractor-trailer “lost control” and crashed into a bus full of Canadians and Americans touring northern Mexico.

That crash caused 11 fatalities, NY Daily News reported.