Scott Fricker & Buckley Kuhn Fricker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn Fricker grew upset with their daughter’s teenage boyfriend because of his alleged neo-Nazi views and tried to block the budding relationship, and now he’s accused of murdering them both.

The 17-year-old suspect in the double slayings of the Reston, Virginia couple has not yet been identified because of his young age. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, “our homicide detectives obtained petitions charging a 17-year-old Lorton boy with the murders of Scott Fricker and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker.” Police said that Scott Fricker was 48, and his wife was 43.

Police say the suspect shot himself. “The suspect was the third person shot at the scene of yesterday’s double murder in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court in Reston. His injuries were self-inflicted and he remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition. He is under police guard,” the police say.

1. The Suspect Is Accused of Entering the Family’s Home, Where the Parents Confronted Him

According to the police news release, “The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, who knows the residents of the home, got inside and was then confronted by the couple. The suspect shot them both and then himself.”

Four other family members who were home at the time of the shooting were not hurt, police said, although they did not identify those people. “Our Victim Services Section has been assisting them as needed. Our Crime Scene Section will continue to process and document the crime scene… The petitions will be served on the suspect at a time yet to be determined, depending on his medical condition. His identity is not being revealed due to his age,” the police wrote.

The double murder happened on December 23, 2017.

2. The Mother Was Concerned by the Suspect’s Alleged Neo-Nazi Beliefs

Although police have not yet specified a motive, family and friends told The Washington Post that Buckley Kuhn Fricker had recently tried to intervene in her daughter’s relationship with the teen after discovering disturbing writings she thought he made.

Buckley Kuhn Fricker “was so disturbed by what she discovered about her teenage daughter’s boyfriend that she spent a tumultuous week pushing for a breakup. By Thursday, she texted a friend saying the ‘outspoken Neo Nazi’ was out of their lives,” The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper reported that Kuhn-Fricker had gone through her 16-year-old daughter’s phone. “Friends and family said Kuhn-Fricker, who owned an elder-care business, was tolerant and passionate about civil rights and social justice, so she put her foot down after discovering alarming tweets and Twitter messages…” reported The Post.

The Post described some of the messages as allegedly “praising Hitler, supporting Nazi book burnings, calling for ‘white revolution,’ making derogatory comments about Jews and featuring an illustration of a man hanging from a noose beneath a slur for gay people.” The Post also reported that the boy is alleged by neighbors to have mowed a swastika into a field.

3. The Mother Wrote the Boy’s Principal, a Family Member Alleges

Janet Kuhn, the mother of Buckley, told ABC7’s Melissa DiPane “that the suspect was the boyfriend of the couple’s daughter. Buckley and Scott had been trying to keep their daughter away from him, describing him as dangerous.”

Buckley Kuhn Fricker believed the neo-Nazi oriented messages were from the boyfriend so she contacted the principal of the school both teens attended, reported the Post, which noted that it could not verify that the teenage suspect had in fact sent the messages.

In the email to the principal, Buckley Kuhn Fricker wrote, according to The Post, “I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that…”

On Facebook, Kuhn Fricker mostly posted about elder care issues and her children, but she had posted a meme indicating support for Hillary Clinton. “1.4 million votes ahead and counting. Makes me less afraid of my fellow Americans,” it read.

4. Buckley Was Heavily Involved in Elder Law & Scott Worked as a Statistician

Buckley Kuhn Fricker devoted her life to working with the elderly, and, tragically, she now will not have the chance to grow old herself.

According to WJLA-TV, “Buckley was an attorney specializing in elder law and ran a geriatric care company. Neighbors say the family had just moved into this home a few months ago and they know at least one child lives in the home.”

CNN reported that “Buckley Kuhn-Fricker was a non-practicing lawyer who owned a company that provided care to older adults. Her husband, Scott, was a statistician with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.” Friends wrote on Facebook that Scott Fricker was well-known in his field.

5. Friends Remembered the Couple as a ‘Great Couple’ & Said Buckley Would ‘Help Anyone With Anything’

On Facebook, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker filled her page with photos of her children. Her cover photo shows her with three children. Wrote one friend on Facebook, “Buckley Kuhn Fricker and Scott were a great couple and she was a special friend. ALWAYS available to help anyone with anything, regardless of the circumstances.” A friend of Scott’s wrote on Facebook: “This one hits me hard. Scott Fricker was a friend from college and a really terrific guy. Whatever we are doing to stop Neo Nazis and all hate groups, it is not enough. Are we great yet?”

In August 2016, Buckley wrote, “Awe! I did not expect this award! Thanks Aging Life Care Association!” She wrote a book called Elder Care: The Road to Growing Old is Not Paved. “The 2015 edition of my book is available on Kindle. Print copy converting soon on Amazon from the 2013 edition but if you want a 2015 paperback copy just go directly to lulu.com !! For anyone with aging parents!” Kuhn-Fricker wrote with one post on Facebook.