Shawn Aaron White, Keaton Jones’ Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The father of a boy whose mother’s video about him being bullied at school went viral is an apparent white supremacist who is currently serving time in prison, TMZ revealed Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, Kimberly Jones, posted the video of her sobbing son, talking about his experiences being bullied at school, and people across the nation on social media rallied around the family. Keaton Jones, 11, gained support from celebrities including Chris Evans, Justin Bieber, LeBron James, Selena Gomez, and many others after sharing his story. Keaton has alleged that children at school bully him at lunch, shoving food down his clothing, pouring milk on him, calling him ugly and making fun of his nose. On CBS This Morning, Keaton said he didn’t alert teachers or administrators because he was worried about the consequences when it comes to the five boys who he claimed were bullying him. See the video of Keaton Jones below.

Soon after Kimberly and her son Keaton were thrust into the spotlight through love and support, they were blasted over previous social media posts, with Kimberly being shown holding a Confederate flag. The family has now been facing accusations of racism, which makes people wonder about the rest of Keaton’s family. Recently, the identity of his father was revealed and Keaton’s dad is a man named Shawn Aaron White, who is currently serving time. Lakyn Jones, Keaton’s sister, said on Twitter that her brother is estranged from his father because of his actions and they have not talked.

Get to know more about White, his jail time, and connections to white supremacist gangs below:

1. He Is a Prisoner at Knox County Jail in Tennessee

Bruh! #KeatonJones estranged father is a jailed white supremacist ! pic.twitter.com/TWu4C4aQ0F — SonOFdaSun (@pheno_mene11) December 13, 2017

TMZ first reported that White was arrested in 2012 for aggravated assault conviction. He later was locked up in Knox County Jail in May 2015 for a probation violation and is set to be released in 2018. According to Tennessee’s Arrests.org, his initial arrest went down on October 3, 2012 and he was 32 years old at the time of his arrest. The arrest record also reported that he was living in Clinton, Tennessee and he was charged with multiple offenses. The charges include harassment, aggravated stalking under prior no contact order, aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault (intentional or knowing).

When White was arrested again, he was taken in on September 6, 2013 on several charges. He was arrested for evading arrest via motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, and driving while privileges were revoked. This means that he probably tried to evade police because his license was suspended when he was caught driving. The third date of arrest was listed as April 18, 2015. There is only one charge listed for this arrest and the charge reads, “AMENDED VOP WARRANT FILED – AGG. ASSAULT (REV OF PROB).” In other words, his probation was revoked.

2. There Appear to Be Connections Between White and White Supremacist Gang Aryan Circle

In one of the photos posted on White’s Facebook account, there is an image of White posing with three other men (above). Together, they each are holding up a hand sign, which Daily Mail reports to be connected to the Aryan Circle, which is one of the biggest white supremacist gangs in American prisons today. White also posted a meme online that reads, “Thank you for being apart of this family, without you there is no us!! We are the Aryan Circle.” These words are posted over the number “13,” which Daily Mail states is in “reference the first and third letters of the alphabet, AC, or the initials of the Aryan Circle.” See the meme below.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Aryan Circle is an extreme and violent white supremacist gang that is also an organized crime group. It is predominantly based in Texas, but is located in other states as well, both inside and out of prisons. ADL reports that the Aryan Circle “has a long track record of murder, including the deaths of two police officers in Bastrop, Louisiana, in 2007.” The group is hierarchical, with an elected president, and recruited members must go through a lengthy apprentice period. Mental Musings reported in 2015, that as of that year, the Aryan Circle had expanded to over 7,000 members nationwide.

3. White’s Facebook Is Full of White Supremacy Propaganda

On White’s Facebook profile, TMZ reports that he has posted memes online, with messages that read “HOLY FUCK I LOVE BEING WHITE”, “I’m on that white boy shit” and “Keep Calm and be White Pride”. Another meme he posted reads, “I love the skin I’m in.” Newsweek reports that many of these messages and images were shared online in 2014. White also lists his nickname on his profile as “Whitey”.

The relationship that Keaton Jones has with his father is currently unknown, since they do not share the same last name and there are no photos of Keaton with his dad since 2015. But, because White is away in prison, this could be one of the reasons there are no current photos of the two of them posted on social media. According to Bossip, it appears that Keaton’s mother Kimberly Jones and White never married. At the time of White’s last post on Facebook, his relationship status was “in a relationship.” He also has a photo of a blonde little girl as his profile pic, which we can assume is either his daughter or the daughter of a blonde woman, who is in a photo that is his “cover image”. There is also a photo of Keaton with this little girl on White’s Facebook account. Click here to check it out. Below is a photo of the woman who whose photograph is White’s cover pic.

There is also a photo of White with the woman in his cover pic posted on his profile. Some of the comments on their photo together say “cute” and “Great Pic U 2!!!!” See the photo of the two together below.

4. The Tattoos on His Body Appear to Reflect Racism

In some of the photos White has posted on Facebook, his many tattoos are visible. One of them is the initials “CWB”, which TMZ reports is often an abbreviation for a gang called Crazy White Boy. This is inked across his neck. Next to White in the photo, is another man with a Swastika symbol tattooed on his upper chest.

Other tattoos on White’s body read “Pure Breed” and “White Pride”. The Sun also reports that White has been shown wearing a sweatshirt, featuring the insignia of the SS of Nazi Germany. See the photo of White wearing the sweatshirt below.

5. Keaton Jones’ Family Has Been Accused of Being Racist on Social Media

Is this your Mama, @Lakyn_Jones? She's a horrible bully and proudly flies the Confederate flag. I really hope this Kimberly Jones ain't your and Keaton Jones' mama… pic.twitter.com/52kjCBdCXJ — Pieter Howes (@PieterHowes) December 11, 2017

After photos of Kimberly and Keaton Jones with confederate flags were seen by the public on Kimberly’s Facebook account, she reportedly made her account private in response to backlash. The family instantly was faced with accusations of racism and Kimberly sat down with CBS This Morning to deny any allegations of racism. In fact, she said that, “I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn’t racist.” According to CNN, mother of three Kimberly Jones says that she has never heard her son Keaton utter a racial slur and maintains the family is not racist.

Prior to the allegations of racism, celebrities including Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and many others voiced their support for Keaton and his family. Keaton was even offered to attend sporting events and premieres. Check out a tweet from movie star Chris Evans, inviting Keaton Jones and his mother to attend an Avengers film premiere. Read the tweet below.