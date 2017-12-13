Thomas Fire Update: Containment, Cause, Current Map

Getty

California’s Thomas Fire has grown to an astounding 237,500 acres and is only 25 percent contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

Thomas Fire Updates & Current Information

The Thomas Fire is affecting both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It is currently “moving north and west toward the Santa Ynez mountain range away [from] populated areas,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The fire began on December 4, and has grown massively over the past nine days. There are currently 18,000 structures in danger of being burned. A total of 709 single family homes have been destroyed and an additional 164 have been damaged in this blaze.

There have not been any recorded human deaths associated with this fire. Additionally, no firefighters have been injured while battling the flames. Hundreds of firefighters are working hard to combat the Thomas Fire, and are doing the best they can to contain it.

“This fire is a beast and you’re gonna kill it. I have no doubt,” Santa Barbara County fire division chief Martin Johnson told fire crews.

A cause of the Thomas Fire is still unknown.

Below is a map of the Thomas Fire’s burn area as of 12 p.m. Eastern on December 13.

A CAL FIRE map shows the burn area of the Thomas Fire as of this morning. More info on the fire here: https://t.co/HAdAndxnFU pic.twitter.com/jN2uqMkyf2 — KSBY (@KSBY) December 13, 2017

Mandatory Evacuations

Below are the current mandatory evacuations as posted on Cal Fire’s website. The latest update has reduced the mandatory evacuation order for Rincon to an “evacuation warning.”

Santa Barbara County – Communities of Carpinteria, Montecito, and Santa Barbara County from east at Mission Canyon Road to west from SR-150, and north of SR-192 to East Camino Cielo.



City of Ventura – North of Foothill Road from Day Road to Kimball Road.



Ojai Area

Entire Community of Casitas Springs.

Unincorporated Ventura County

Residents and day visitors of Rose Valley and residents of Matilija Canyon.

Ventura County: North Coast Area

Boundary of Highway 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Ventura County Fairgrounds at the Miners Building, the Oxnard College Gymnasium, and at UCSB.

Those needing to get their animals to safety should go to the Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

Red Flag Warning

Another Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Because conditions in the southern California area are extremely dry with strong, steady winds, the chances of a wildfire starting and/or rapidly spreading are high. The current Red Flag Warning is in effect until Saturday, but could be extended.