WATCH: Tussey Mountain Ski Lift Accident Video

VIDEO: Uploaded anonymously to the Snapchat map, this video appears to show moments after a ski lift accident that has injured at least three people at Tussey Mountain. pic.twitter.com/KSRGBZKgrL — Dillon Richards (@thedillonjames) December 16, 2017

An accident on the Tussey Mountain ski lift injured at least five people, and dramatic photos and videos circulated of the mishap, which occurred when multiple ski lift chairs appeared to be stuck together. Tussey Mountain is located inBoalsburg, Pennsylvania. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.

A reporter for WJAC-TV wrote with the video on Twitter, “Uploaded anonymously to the Snapchat map, this video appears to show moments after a ski lift accident that has injured at least three people at Tussey Mountain.” You can watch the video above.

According to UK Mirror, about 20 people were “pinned” down by the chair mishap. “A witness said she watched as the lift malfunctioned and several chairs crashed into each other. She said many people have already been taken away by ambulance,” reported WJAC. “State police confirmed at least five people suffered minor injuries.”

A lot of emergency personnel at Tussey Mountain. Lift isn’t moving. pic.twitter.com/2gFwhkS0cc — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) December 16, 2017

Tussey Mountain’s Twitter page posted on the incident using the hashtag #sorry, which rubbed some people the wrong way.

“Having difficulties with the chairlift.. we are working on it now. May not be able to run it today. Stay tuned… #sorry,” the tweet read. The page later apologized for using the hashtag, writing in a follow-up message, “At the time the office was notified of a lift malfunction and when this original tweet was made, we were under the impression it was solely a lift issue and there were no injuries. We apologize to anyone who was offended by our hashtag.”

Having difficulties with the chairlift.. we are working on it now. May not be able to run it today. Stay tuned… #sorry — Tussey Mountain (@TusseyMountain) December 16, 2017

People responded in anger to the tweet. One woman wrote on Twitter, “My husband, your employee is sitting here in the ER. So is another employee… Sorry??? How about you show some concern for the employees and other people injured???” Another person wrote, “Difficulties? Sounds like people are stranded and injured.”

Here’s a photo of the frightening incident; it shows multiple chairs holding people jammed together on the ski lift:

JUST IN: The chairlift malfunctioned at @TusseyMountain this morning. Staff and emergency services are evacuating everyone from the lift. https://t.co/QWfCBnC95h pic.twitter.com/1aLBQN9l3t — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 16, 2017

Local TV reporters also captured video at the scene.

#UPDATE Last people up on the lift have now been taken off… pic.twitter.com/Qi4f1eO05W — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) December 16, 2017

According to UK Mirror, “It’s believed several chairs slipped on the cable, causing them to collide with each other during the incident. Six ambulances, police officers and multiple fire engines were on the scene. State College Police confirmed that five people are injured, and some skiers are still being rescued from the lift. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

On Twitter, Tussey Mountain identifies itself as “an All Seasons resort specializing in ski, snowboard, snowtube, go-karts, concerts, festivals, mini-golf, weddings, parties, banquets and more!” It’s located near State College. Firefighters were at the scene rescuing people from the lift.

Tussey Mountain’s Twitter page also responded to a comment on social media, writing, “There has not been a collapse, this is misleading. Our ski patrol, ems and staff are working on evacuating anyone on the lift, off. But all chairs are still on the lift, towers still standing. Still waiting on official word.” A half dozen ambulances were at the scene in addition to multiple area fire departments after initial reports came in that skiiers were trapped on the lift.