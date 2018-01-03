Fire Breaks Out at Bill & Hillary Clinton’s Home in Chappaqua

Getty

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters in New York responded to a fire at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton. According to Kempter’s Fire Wire, the fire broke out on the second floor of a structure on the Clinton-owned property. Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out in a bedroom of the Clinton’s main home, but that wasn’t the case. Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, confirmed that the fire “broke out in a Secret Service facility that’s not connected to the main house.” Merrill also said that Bill and Hillary Clinton were not home when the fire started.

A short time ago, Kempter’s Fire Wire confirmed that the majority of the fire was under control.

“Chappaqua, 15 Old House Ln (Ex President Clinton House) 10-75 has been transmitted for a working fire. Mutual aid assigned. 100×75 2 story, wood fire on the 2nd floor with extension to the attic. Main body of fire knocked down. Crews checking for extension,” read the recent tweets.

Below is the scanner audio, courtesy of Broadcastify.com. The fire was called in at 2:49 p.m. local time. The fire call starts around the 5:15 mark.

Emergency crews arrived at the home just before 3 p.m. to battle the flames. As you can see in the photo below, at least two ambulances were on the street outside the home. According to the New York Daily News, no one was injured in the blaze.

Breaking: Multiple crews on the scene at @HillaryClinton house in #Chappaqua fire is reportedly knocked down @News12WC pic.twitter.com/86GIakMU4J — Nadia Galindo (@NadiaGalindoTV) January 3, 2018

Below are some photos of the Clinton’s residence, which they originally purchased back in 1999. The couple later remodeled the home after buying the property next door in 2016. They decided to put the two homes together to create an even bigger living space, according to TMZ.

The original 11-room colonial was worth around $1.7 million and had 5,300 square feet of living space.

#BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters are responding to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua, NY. pic.twitter.com/rGMyDUW2lb — BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) January 3, 2018

For a look inside the home, check out the following video.

“The driveway was blocked off by a New Castle police car and at least three firetrucks and an ambulance had responded to the call. The barriers put up along Old House Lane to reduce traffic while Hillary Clinton was running for president in fall 2016 are no longer there,” the Journal News reported.

Chappaqua, New York, is located to the east of the Hudson River, on the Connecticut-side of the state. It is about 30 miles north of New York City.

This story is developing.