What Is a Blizzard? 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Living in a state that is prone to having snowstorms likely means that you’ve experienced a blizzard at least once in your life. However, did you know that there are specific criteria that a weather system has to meet in order to be coined a blizzard?
New England is currently preparing for their first bout of plowable snow this season. The weather system is moving up the east coast, set to strike several states in its path. Massachusetts is expected to feel the most impact from this storm, with some areas — including Boston — expecting upwards of a foot of snow. But will this 2018 snowstorm actually be a blizzard?
Here is what you need to know:
1. The Storm Headed for New England Is a ‘Bomb Cyclone’
The term “bomb cyclone” is being used to describe the weather system that is set to arrive in New England on Thursday, January 4. A “bomb cyclone” occurs when a storm’s pressure drops so quickly that there is “explosive strengthening.” The term “bomb” is short for “bombogenesis.”
The National Ocean Service provides more of a technical definition.
“Bombogenesis, a popular term used by meteorologists, occurs when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters. The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone.”
Meteorologist Ryan Maue says that this storm will have “pressure as low as [Hurricane] Sandy & hurricane [force] winds.”
A “bomb cyclone” can have winds strong enough to take down trees and power lines. It can also cause structural damage, not unlike a hurricane. While Thursday’s storm is still expected to be major, the worst of it will actually stay over the Atlantic Ocean.
While this storm has blizzard potential, it’s currently a Nor’easter.
2. There Are a Few Factors That Must Be Met in Order for a Storm to Be Dubbed a ‘Blizzard’
Heavy snow and gusty winds are just a couple of factors that can contribute to a blizzard, but it’s not quite that simple. The National Weather Service will not call a storm a blizzard until it meets very specific criteria.
For starters, there has to be a lot of snow (usually in the range of 12+ inches, though an exact amount isn’t given). Simultaneously, the wind speeds must be 35 miles per hour or higher and visibility (due to blowing snow), must be less than 1/4 mile. All of these things must happen at the same time for a minimum of three hours before a storm earns itself an upgraded name.
According to Live Science, when all of these conditions are expected in a given area, the National Weather Service will issue a “blizzard watch.” A “watch” will turn into a “warning” if and when that severe whether approaches and it will remain in effect throughout the duration of the storm.
It’s important to note that a “blizzard warning” does not actually mean that a storm is a blizzard. It means that people who are in the warning area will likely experience the aforementioned conditions. Remember: if and only if those conditions occur simultaneously for three or more hours do you have a blizzard.
As of 4:15 p.m. on January 3, the National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for some areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
3. About 400 People Die in Blizzards in the U.S. Each Year
Blizzards are very dangerous storms and deaths are not all that uncommon. Many times, people die in accidents resulting from poor weather conditions. Car accidents, for example, tend to be plentiful due to icy roads and poor visibility, which is why people are encouraged to stay off of the roads during these storms.
Deaths are not imminent when there is a blizzard and some storms are certainly worse than others.
Below is a list of the 10 deadliest blizzards worldwide, according to Geni. As you can see, four of the 10 blizzards on the list below occurred in the United States. The most recent blizzard with a significant death toll in the United States was the Storm of the Century which left 318 people dead. The storm started in the south and caused quite a few tornadoes, leaving dozens of people dead.
1972 Iran Blizzard (Iran) – 4000
1719 Carolean Death March (Sweden/Norway) – 3000
2008 Afghanistan Blizzard (Afghanistan) – 926
1888 Great Blizzard of 1888 (United States) – 400+
1993 Storm of the Century (United States) – 318
1888 Schoolhouse Blizzard (United States) – 235
1902 Hakko-da Mountains incident (Japan) – 199
1996 North American blizzard of 1996 – 154
1940 Armistice Day Blizzard (United States) – 144
2008 Chinese winter storms (China) – 133
4. There Have Been 7 Major Blizzards in the United States
Blizzards can most certainly be pretty nasty, but there are some that are worse than others. In March 2017, History put together a list of the worst blizzards in the United States.
The Great White Blizzard – March 11-14, 1888
“Temperatures plunged and vicious winds kicked up, blanketing the East Coast in snow and creating drifts up to 50 feet high. The storm immobilized New York, Boston and other major cities, blocking roads and wiping out telephone, telegraph and rail service for several days.”
The Knickerbocker Storm – January 27-28, 1922
“The Knickerbocker Storm battered the upper South and middle Atlantic United States for two days, dumping a record-breaking 28 inches of snow on Washington, D.C.”
The Blizzard of ’78 – February 5-7, 1978
“Massive snowdrifts trapped families in their homes and workers in their offices. In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, record snowfalls left residents without heat, water or electricity for more than a week.”
The Storm of the Century – March 12-15, 1993
“The storm affected at least 26 U.S. states and much of eastern Canada, reaching as far south as Jacksonville, Florida. It dumped several feet of snow on regions that typically see less than an inch of powder a year, forcing officials to scrape together winter emergency plans.”
The “Blizzard” of 1996 – January 6-10, 1996
“On the evening of January 6, snow and sleet began hammering Washington, D.C., Baltimore and surrounding areas. Over the next few days, the storm made its way northeast, breaking records along the way. By the time it subsided, it had deposited between 17 and 30 inches of wind-driven snow on every city along the Eastern seaboard.”
The Three Blizzards of 2010 – February 2010
“Between February 1 and 6, a severe winter storm swept the country from coast to coast, piling record amounts of snow in the Mid-Atlantic states. On February 9, a second storm produced high winds and heavy snowfalls from Washington, D.C., to Boston. And on February 25, a slow-moving system crippled the Northeast yet again, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.”
The Day After Christmas Blizzard – December 26-27, 2010
“Pummeling many regions from midday on December 26 through the following afternoon, the post-holiday storm featured a rare meteorological event known as thundersnow, in which thunder and lighting are accompanied by heavy snow rather than rain. … Snowfall was deepest in Rahway, New Jersey, which received a whopping 32 inches.”
5. The Term ‘Blizzard’ Was First Used to Describe a Snowstorm in Iowa
The actual definition of the word “blizzard” is “an overabundance; a deluge.” It was used back in the day to describe a canon shot or a volley of musket fire.
When it comes to meteorology, it first popped up in the state of Iowa when a newspaper writer used it to describe a snowstorm in the area back in the 1870s. About a decade later, just about everyone was throwing the word around.
The term is now used when a snowstorm reaches its maximum potential and earns the name from the National Weather Service. Areas in the United States that are familiar with this type of storm include the Upper Midwest, the Great Plains, and New England.
“The greatest snowfall event ever in the lower-48 United States was 63 inches, Georgetown, Colorado, on Dec. 4, 1913. The record for New York City is 25.5 inches on Dec. 26, 1947, and for Boston it is a 23.6-inch event on Feb. 17, 2003,” Live Science reports.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
1 Comment
My brother’s son’s hand was handicapped by doctors while taking him out of his mother’s WOMB.
I remain without marriage ,,, bachelor life ,,
This my mother asked an evangelist of God ,,,
Is this a CURSE ?
The below answer says ,,,No ,,
———–__________–_————
Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law
CHRIST HAS REDEEMED us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us.
What was that curse?
It is recorded in Deuteronomy, chapter 28, where we are told that the following
diseases came upon the people because of disobedience to God’s law: pestilence,
consumption (or tuberculosis), fever, inflammation, extreme burning, botch, emerods, scab, itch, blindness, smiting in the knee and in the leg, and failing of the eyes.
If your case has not been definitely stated in this list, then listen to verses 60-61 of
this chapter: all the diseases of Egypt, and also every sickness and every disease which is not written in the book of this law.
These words include you and your case, Redeemed from Curses.
Paul says that Christ redeemed us from this curse of the law, because he was made a curse for us. The curse of the law includes all diseases, every sickness, and every plague known throughout the history of the world.
In order for Christ to redeem us from this terrible curse of the law, He was made a
curse for us; that is, He bore for us the punishment prescribed by the law. That is why He had to take our infirmities, and bear our sicknesses.
Adam and Eve sold us into slavery to the devil and put us in bondage to his power,
under his jurisdiction. But Christ has redeemed us. He has bought us back.
He has purchased us with the price of His own body and blood, and freed us. You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.
Abundant Life
What a thrill to know that God so loved us that He paid a great price for our
redemption. He gave His Son as our substitute, who assumed our guilt, bore our
judgment and endured our condemnation, in order to absolve us of all debt and obligation to Satan’s regime, so that we could be restored to God as though no sin had ever been committed. He legally redeemed us. He proved how much He values us and wants to be able to share His best with us – His abundant life.
God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son.
That was the kind of love we cannot understand God’s love.
Salvation is your emancipation from everything outside God’s will for humankind.
Now you can act accordingly. You may speak the language of a winner.
Confess your freedom, instead of your bondage. Confess: With his stripes, I am healed, instead of your sickness. Confess your redemption from all disease. Confess that your redemption is complete – from sin and sickness.
Confess that Satan’s dominion over you ended at Calvary, because it was there that
God freed you. God’s word states all of this, so confess it.
Slaves Set Free
When the slaves in the United States were emancipated, they were still living in slaves’ quarters. They still looked like slaves. They still felt like slaves. But when they heard the Emancipation Proclamation read, they had a legal right to say, “I am free,” and to act on that liberty.
Believe in your proclamation of freedom: Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which
Christ has made us free
You are free. Confess that. Tell the devil that you have found the truth. He has
known it all the time, but has lied to you and blinded your eyes to it. He has kept you
from knowing your legal rights in Christ, your redeemer. The god of this world (Satan)
has blinded the minds of them which believe not.
Tell Satan you have found the truth – the truth that sets you free from him. Let him
know, by your confession of God’s word, that you are free from his dominion and that you know it.
The statement, He (Jesus) has borne our griefs (sicknesses), and carried our sorrows (diseases), is God’s check for your perfect healing. Endorse that check with your confession, and perfect health will be manifested in your body.
An End to Chronic Ailments
The diseases of your body were laid on Jesus. You need never bear them, because He has borne them for you. All you need to do is believe this and begin to confess it.
Refuse to allow sickness to stay in your body, because you were healed with His (Jesus’) stripes.
If Christians would believe this, it would be the end of so-called chronic ailments in
their bodies. Always remember: Satan is a deceiver, a liar.
Sickness, disease, sin, and infirmities, all were laid on Christ. He bore them. He
carried them away, leaving us free and well. We should rejoice in this liberty of ours.
Redemption has not become a reality to many. It has been only a theory, a doctrine,
or a creed. Satan has taken advantage of this lack of understanding.
We are redeemed from all the power of Satan. That means we are bought back from
the hand of the enemy. We are born again. We are the new creation. We are freed
from the kingdom of darkness. We are no longer slaves of Satan. Sin and sickness no longer rule over us.
You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit,
which are God’s.
No Trespassing
How can you glorify God in your body when it is weakened by disease? It is just as
impossible to glorify God properly in your body when it is full of sickness as it is to glorify God in your spirit when it is full of sin.
Tell the devil, “Satan, you are a liar. You know I am redeemed, because I have
accepted Jesus as my redeemer. I am no longer dwelling on your territory, and you have no legal right to trespass on my property. It is no longer yours, neither is it under your jurisdiction. I have been redeemed from your authority by Jesus Christ.”
Say to your enemy, “This sickness you have put on me was cursed on the cross of
Calvary for me, and you know that I do not have to bear it. I command you, in Jesus
Christ’s name, to leave my body. I am free from your curse, for it is written: With his
stripes, I am healed, so I am healed. God said so. Satan, you are a liar; your pains are lies, your symptoms are lies, and your words are lies. You are the father of lies, Jesus said you are.” Then, thank the Lord for your deliverance.
Satan knows all of that. It is only when he knows that you have discovered it that he
must respect your words. So few realize that they are free from the dominion of Satan. He knows it, but until you discover it, he will continue his assault on your life. Many have died prematurely because they have not known their rights in Christ.
Crucified, Buried, and Raised With Christ
When Jesus was crucified, we were crucified with Him. I am crucified with Christ.
When Jesus was buried, we were buried with him.
When Jesus arose from the grave as conqueror, we arose with Him. He has quickened us together with Christ; and has raised us up together in Christ.
When Jesus went back to the throne and sat on the right hand of God, (He) made us
sit together (with Him) in heavenly places.
We are his (God’s) workmanship, created in Christ Jesus. Through Jesus Christ, God
made us what we are – a new creation.
If any one be in Christ, that person is a new creature; old things are passed away;
behold, all things are become new.
We are now a new creature, made in the likeness of God, through the power of Jesus
Christ. God gives us His nature, His love, His faith, His life, His Spirit, His power. We
are re-created.
All that Jesus did was for us. Everything He conquered was for us. He had no need
to conquer Satan for Himself.
He had no sins of His own to carry away, because He had no sin until He took our sins
He did this for us.
He had no need to put away sickness for Himself, because He had no sickness until He
was made sick for us. He did this for us. He conquered for us; and now that we are
recreated in Christ Jesus and are made partakers with Him, we become conquerors
through Him.
In all these things, Paul says, we are more than conquerors, through him that loved us.
All Was for Us
All that Jesus did was for us, and we are now partakers of His victory.
We were captives, but Christ has freed us from captivity.
We were cursed by sin and sickness; but Christ, our redeemer, has freed us from that
curse and loosed us from its dominion.
We were weak, but the Lord has become our strength, so now we are strong.
We were bound and imprisoned, but Christ has freed us from slavery.
We were sick, but Christ has home our sicknesses and carried them away, so now, with his stripes we are healed.
Remember, you were slaves of Satan. You were bound by sin and sin’s penalty,
sickness. You were subject to Satan’s authority. But now you are free. You now have
Christ’s emancipation proclamation – the Bible – and it is YOURS.
Do not be a slave any longer. Do like the slaves in the United Sates did when they
heard their Emancipation Proclamation read: Claim your liberty; act on your deliverance.
You are free. Shout your freedom. Confess your freedom. Believe in your freedom.
Redemption is a fact. Act on your liberty. Your bondage is past. Your prison is open.
Your freedom is granted.
The Spirit of the Lord God is on me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captive, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.20 Moffatt’s Translation reads: to tell prisoners they are free, to tell captives they are released.
(The above answer is written by brother Xaviour,an evangelist of God,,God bless him )